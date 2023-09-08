On September 08, 2023, Deere (NYSE:DE) saw a 2.93% decrease in its daily stock price, standing at $399.66. Despite this, the company has shown a 5.22% gain over the last three months. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Deere is currently at 33.84, prompting the question: Is Deere modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Deere to answer this question.

Company Overview

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), recognized as a global leader in agricultural equipment manufacturing, produces some of the most iconic machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company operates through four segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its extensive dealer network includes over 2,000 locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations worldwide. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers, promoting Deere product sales.

Unveiling Deere (DE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding Deere's GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's derived from three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair trading value of the stock.

Deere (NYSE:DE) appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value. With a current price of $399.66 per share and a market cap of $115.10 billion, the stock's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its under-valuation.

Deere's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. Deere's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.12, which is lower than 85.07% of 201 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. However, Deere's overall financial strength is fair, with a rating of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Deere has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 23.15%, ranking better than 96.02% of 201 companies in the industry. Overall, Deere's profitability is strong, with a rank of 8 out of 10.

Deere's growth is another important factor in its valuation. The company's average annual revenue growth is 11.8%, ranking better than 66.84% of 196 companies in the industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.6%, ranking better than 67.63% of 173 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. Deere's ROIC is 14.16, and its WACC is 8, indicating that the company generates cash flow well relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67.63% of 173 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. For more detailed financial information about Deere, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

