DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) experienced a daily loss of -2.21%, marking a 3-month loss of -18.56%. The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.86. These figures raise the question: is DexCom modestly undervalued? This analysis aims to answer this question and provide a comprehensive valuation of DexCom. Continue reading for an in-depth exploration.

A Glimpse into DexCom's Operations

DexCom Inc designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients, providing an alternative to traditional blood glucose meter processes. The company is advancing its systems to integrate with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem. Despite a recent price of $102.9 per share, the company's GF Value is estimated at $143.16, indicating that DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) may be modestly undervalued.

Unveiling DexCom (DXCM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding DexCom's GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on the summary page gives an overview of the ideal fair value at which the stock should be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given DexCom's current price of $102.9 per share and a market cap of $39.90 billion, the stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Unveiling DexCom (DXCM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing DexCom's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great indicators of its financial strength. DexCom has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.08, which ranks worse than 64.29% of 840 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the overall financial strength of DexCom is fair, with a score of 7 out of 10.

Story continues

Unveiling DexCom (DXCM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Profitability and Growth of DexCom

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. DexCom has been profitable for 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86. Its operating margin of 14.02% is better than 73.13% of 830 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, overall, DexCom's profitability is ranked as poor.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. DexCom's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 19.4% ranks better than 75.34% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.8%, which ranks better than 77.48% of 737 companies in the same industry.

Comparing DexCom's ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, DexCom's ROIC was 14.14, while its WACC came in at 11.64.

Unveiling DexCom (DXCM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. However, its growth ranks better than 77.48% of 737 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about DexCom stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

