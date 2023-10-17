Unveiling Dollar General (DG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) experienced a daily gain of 2.41%, although it recorded a 3-month loss of 27.47%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.76, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to understand the financial standing and future prospects of Dollar General.

Company Overview

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), a leading American discount retailer, operates over 19,000 stores across 47 states. The company offers an array of branded and private-label products across various categories. In fiscal 2022, Dollar General generated 80% of its net sales from consumables such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items. The company's stock price stands at $116.31, significantly lower than its GF Value of $273.71. This discrepancy suggests that Dollar General's stock may be undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that indicates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor that considers the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued and may deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued and may offer higher future returns.

Based on the GF Value, Dollar General's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. Given that Dollar General is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss to investors. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are reliable indicators of a company's financial strength. Dollar General's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.02, which is lower than 94.77% of 306 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. The company's overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Dollar General has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $38.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.76 in the past twelve months. The company's operating margin is 7.99%, ranking better than 86.86% of 312 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Overall, Dollar General's profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation. According to GuruFocus research, long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Dollar General's average annual revenue growth is 15.9%, which ranks better than 83.68% of 288 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.1%, ranking better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Dollar General's ROIC was 9.92, while its WACC came in at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. To learn more about Dollar General stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

