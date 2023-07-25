Unveiling the Intrinsic Worth of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

As of July 25, 2023, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) exhibited a promising daily gain of 4.42%, with its stock price reaching $220.21. The semiconductor giant, boasting a market capitalization of $57.2 billion, has been consistently profitable over the past decade. With a GF Value pegged at $222.99, the stock is currently deemed fairly valued.

NXP Semiconductors NV, a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products, has carved a significant niche in the automotive market. Their innovative microcontrollers and analog chips are integral to automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. The company's reach extends to the industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure sectors.

Assessing the GF Value of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The GF Value of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), as calculated by GuruFocus, suggests that the stock is presently fairly valued. This estimation is based on a thorough analysis of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates. A stock is considered overvalued if its price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, indicating a likelihood of poor future returns. Conversely, if the price falls considerably below the GF Value Line, higher future returns can be expected.

With NXP Semiconductors NV's current price per share and market cap, the stock seems to be fairly valued. Consequently, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align closely with the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability Analysis

Investing in financially stable companies mitigates the risk of permanent capital loss. A company's financial strength can be gauged by examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. NXP Semiconductors NV's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35 ranks lower than 83.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, earning it a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 out of 10. This suggests a fair balance sheet.

Profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability over the long term, are generally safer investments. NXP Semiconductors NV, with a revenue of $13.2 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.43 over the past twelve months, boasts an operating margin of 28.42%, ranking better than 91.24% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. This strong profitability earns it a rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth and ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. NXP Semiconductors NV's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 17.2% ranks better than 63.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.3%, which ranks better than 54.88% of companies in the industry.

A company's profitability can also be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, NXP Semiconductors NVs ROIC was 17.78, while its WACC came in at 9.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 54.88% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. For more insights about NXP Semiconductors NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

