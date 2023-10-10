Unveiling Livent (LTHM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) recently experienced a daily gain of 5.54%, despite a 3-month loss of -38.68%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.74. The question remains: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Livent (NYSE:LTHM), aiming to provide valuable insights to potential investors.

Company Overview

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer that was spun off from FMC in October 2018. The company plans to merge with Allkem, another pure-play lithium producer, in an all-stock transaction expected to close by the end of 2023. With increasing demand for lithium due to higher electric vehicle adoption, Livent is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina, with downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus' exclusive method. It considers historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Currently, Livent's stock is believed to be significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $41.99. At its current price of $17.62 per share and a market cap of $3.20 billion, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Livent has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.67, which ranks worse than 52.26% of 1504 companies in the Chemicals industry. GuruFocus ranks Livent's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Livent has been profitable for 6 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $940.30 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.74 over the past 12 months, its operating margin of 50.48% is better than 99.28% of 1521 companies in the Chemicals industry. GuruFocus ranks Livent's profitability as fair.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Livent is 15%, which ranks better than 66.6% of 1449 companies in the Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 49.6%, ranking better than 90.21% of companies in the industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Livent's ROIC was 22.88, while its WACC came in at 12.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90.21% of 1338 companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about Livent stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

