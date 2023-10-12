Unveiling the Ownership Dynamics and Financial Performance of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), a leading energy company, operates through two main segments. Its regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, serves nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 32 gigawatts of generation. The renewable energy segment, NextEra Energy Resources, generates and sells power across the United States and Canada with over 25 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Ownership Structure and Stock Performance

As per the latest data, NextEra Energy Inc has an outstanding share count of 2.02 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 1.04 billion shares, making up 51.32% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.96 million shares, accounting for 0.24% of the total share count.

Over the past week, NextEra Energy Inc experienced a decline of about 7.76% in its stock value. As of October 12, 2023, the stock fell by 0.73%, contrasting with its three-month return of -26.97%. Such volatility in its market cap has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

NextEra Energy Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of September 30, 2023, NextEra Energy Inc's institutional ownership level is 51.32%, slightly up from the preceding quarter but down from the same period last year.

The top fund managers owning significant portions of NextEra Energy Inc's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio). Recent institutional trading activity provides a clear picture of the market sentiment.

Earnings Analysis: Past and Future

Over the past three years, NextEra Energy Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -5.1% per year, which is worse than 78.56% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for NextEra Energy Inc is 11.94% per year, indicating a promising future.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. NextEra Energy Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.24% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, NextEra Energy Inc had 2 insider buy transactions, indicating a positive outlook from the insiders.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. NextEra Energy Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

