A deep dive into the dividend history, yield, and growth rates of Perseus Mining Ltd (PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Ltd (PMNXF) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2023-10-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-12. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing GuruFocus data, we delve into Perseus Mining Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

About Perseus Mining Ltd

Perseus Mining Ltd is a gold mining company with operations in West Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties. Its projects include the Sissingue Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and the Yaoure Gold Project.

Unveiling Perseus Mining Ltd's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Perseus Mining Ltd's Dividend History

Since 2021, Perseus Mining Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed bi-annually. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Perseus Mining Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Perseus Mining Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.55% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.07%. This indicates an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. The 5-year yield on cost of Perseus Mining Ltd stock as of today is approximately 1.55%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To determine the sustainability of the dividend, it's necessary to examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio indicates the proportion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Perseus Mining Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.09.

Perseus Mining Ltd's profitability rank is 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 out of the past 10 years.

Perseus Mining Ltd's Growth Metrics and Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must have robust growth metrics. Perseus Mining Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. Perseus Mining Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 27.90% per year on average, outperforming approximately 80.56% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate indicates its ability to grow earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Over the past three years, Perseus Mining Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 57.70% per year on average, outperforming approximately 91.62% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Perseus Mining Ltd's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, and good profitability, it's evident that the company's dividends are sustainable. However, investors should closely monitor the company's growth metrics and profitability to ensure continued dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

