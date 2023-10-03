ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has recently experienced a daily loss of 4.52%, bringing its 3-month loss to 6.95%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) remains at a robust 4.37. This leads us to question: is the stock significantly overvalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). We invite you to continue reading to gain valuable insights into the company's intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of ON Semiconductor's Operations and Value

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of power semiconductors and sensors, with a strong focus on the automotive and industrial markets. The company is the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the top supplier of image sensors to the automotive industry. Despite formerly being highly vertically integrated, ON Semiconductor now adopts a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging applications such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

At present, ON Semiconductor's stock price sits at $89.15, significantly higher than its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $67.56. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be significantly overvalued. The following analysis delves into the company's financials, profitability, and growth to provide a clearer picture of its true value.

Unveiling ON Semiconductor's True Worth: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to our analysis, ON Semiconductor's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. With a current price of $89.15 per share and a market cap of $38.50 billion, the stock's valuation far exceeds its estimated fair value. Consequently, the long-term return of ON Semiconductor's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

ON Semiconductor's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before buying shares. ON Semiconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which ranks worse than 71.24% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks ON Semiconductor's financial strength as 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. ON Semiconductor, with high profit margins and a 10-year profitability record, is one such company. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.37. Its operating margin of 32.66% ranks better than 94.44% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. ON Semiconductor's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 11.9% ranks worse than 51.03% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 40% ranks better than 72.55% of 776 companies in the industry, suggesting promising growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide valuable insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, ON Semiconductor's ROIC was 28.94 while its WACC was 12.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite this, the company's strong financial condition, high profitability, and promising growth rank it better than 72.55% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ON Semiconductor's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

