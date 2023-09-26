Unveiling SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

As of September 26, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) recorded a daily loss of 2.52%, and a significant 3-month loss of 47.81%. Despite these losses, the company posted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 5.17. This raises the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article offers a comprehensive valuation analysis of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to answer this question. So, read on to discover if this is a golden opportunity for value investors.

Introduction to SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Inc designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company's system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It caters to a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms. It also sells indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers. Additionally, the company offers nonsolar products targeting energy storage and e-mobility.

On September 26, 2023, the stock price was $128.55, significantly lower than its GF Value of $491.37. This discrepancy suggests that SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) may be significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), the GF Value calculation suggests it is significantly undervalued. The current price of $128.55 per share and the market cap of $7.30 billion are considerably lower than its estimated fair value. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of SolarEdge Technologies

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before investing. A great starting point is examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. SolarEdge Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.43, ranking lower than 57.19% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of SolarEdge Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth of SolarEdge Technologies

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. SolarEdge Technologies has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.70 billion and an EPS of $5.17. Its operating margin is 10.04%, ranking better than 59.98% of 952 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of SolarEdge Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SolarEdge Technologies is 23.5%, ranking better than 74.54% of 872 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.9%, ranking worse than 78.32% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, SolarEdge Technologies's ROIC is 9.74, and its WACC is 10.93.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 78.32% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about SolarEdge Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

