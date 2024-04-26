Unveiling Three UK Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 3.6%

As the FTSE 100 experiences fluctuations influenced by global economic cues and sector-specific developments, investors remain attentive to shifts in market dynamics and potential opportunities. Amidst this landscape, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their potential to offer steady income streams, particularly appealing in times of market uncertainty.

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Record (LSE:REC) 8.60% ★★★★★★ Keller Group (LSE:KLR) 4.32% ★★★★★☆ Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) 6.23% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.49% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.85% ★★★★★☆ Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO) 6.27% ★★★★★☆ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 4.27% ★★★★★☆ Hargreaves Services (AIM:HSP) 6.41% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 3.55% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: NWF Group plc operates primarily in the sale and distribution of fuel oils across the United Kingdom, with a market capitalization of approximately £108.77 million.

Operations: NWF Group plc generates revenue through three main segments: Food (£74.3 million), Feeds (£210.4 million), and Fuels (£707.2 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

NWF Group plc maintains a steady dividend, reaffirmed at 1.0 pence per share, reflecting consistent shareholder returns despite a leadership transition with Chris Belsham stepping in as CEO. The company's recent financials show a dip in sales to £472.9 million and net income to £2.7 million. While its dividend yield of 3.55% is below the UK market's top quartile, the dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 29.6% and 10.3%, respectively, indicating sustainability amidst modest declines in performance expectations.

AIM:NWF Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: The Property Franchise Group PLC, with a market capitalization of £236.85 million, operates in managing residential real estate properties across the United Kingdom.

Operations: The Property Franchise Group PLC generates revenue primarily through financial services and property franchising, amounting to £1.50 million and £25.78 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Property Franchise Group's dividend yield of 3.16% is modest compared to the UK market's leading payers. Despite this, its dividends are sustainably covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 52.2% and 85.4%, respectively. However, the company has experienced volatility in dividend payments over the past decade and shareholder dilution within the last year. Recent financials show slight growth with sales reaching £27.28 million and net income at £7.4 million for FY 2023.

AIM:TPFG Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tyman plc is a company that designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry, with a market capitalization of approximately £728.38 million.

Operations: Tyman plc generates its revenue primarily from three geographic segments: UK & Ireland (£97.5 million), International (£129.8 million), and North America (£434.5 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Tyman plc, amidst a takeover by Quanex, offers a final dividend of £0.095 per share, maintaining the previous year's level with a total payout of £18.5 million. Despite stable recent dividends, Tyman's historical dividend track record shows variability. The dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 69.9% and 28.6%, respectively. However, its dividend yield at 3.66% falls below the top UK payers' average of 5.87%. The acquisition could influence future dividend policies as Tyman transitions to private status post-merger.

LSE:TYMN Dividend History as at Apr 2024

