Exploring the Dividend Yield, Growth, and Sustainability of Townsquare Media Inc

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) recently announced a dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Townsquare Media Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: Townsquare Media Inc

Townsquare Media Inc is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. It has three segments which are Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. It earns the majority of the revenue from the Broadcasting Advertising segment. Its portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com.

Unveiling Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Understanding Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend History

Townsquare Media Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Unveiling Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Analyzing Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Townsquare Media Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.23% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.44%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Story continues

Based on Townsquare Media Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Townsquare Media Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.23%.

Unveiling Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Assessing Townsquare Media Inc's Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Townsquare Media Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Townsquare Media Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Townsquare Media Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of past 10 years.

Delving into Townsquare Media Inc's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Townsquare Media Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Townsquare Media Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Townsquare Media Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 3.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.01% of global competitors.

Conclusion: The Future of Townsquare Media Inc's Dividends

In conclusion, Townsquare Media Inc's consistent dividend payments, promising growth rate, low payout ratio, and strong profitability provide a positive outlook for its dividend sustainability. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics and the company's overall performance to make informed investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

