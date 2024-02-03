Advertisement
Unverferth selects new Vice President of Human Resources

Precious Grundy, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 2—LIMA — Unverferth has announced a new Vice President of Human Resources. According to a recent press release, the new VP Scott McCormick has worked for the company since 2012.

"In this new role, Scott will work on ensuring that we continue placing a major emphasis on hiring, career development, and the health and safety for the people at Unverferth Manufacturing for building on our reputation as a preferred employer in the locations where we do business," President Larry Unverferth said in a recent press release.

McCormick will now be supervising human resources in Delphos, Kalida, Shell Rock, Iowa and Lexington, Nebraska.

