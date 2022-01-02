U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,766.18
    -12.55 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,338.30
    -59.78 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,644.97
    -96.59 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.31
    -3.48 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.45
    -1.54 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    +16.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    -0.0030 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,237.21
    +192.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.29
    -24.57 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

Unwrap a new gadget over the holidays? Try out these 6 tech tips, tricks

Marc Saltzman
·5 min read

Can’t figure out how to use your new tech toy? You’re not alone.

While you may have found a new phone, smart speaker, tablet or laptop under the tree this holiday season, you might be a little overwhelmed with all its features.

In fact, whether you’re tech-savvy or tech-shy, many of us stick to what we know and repeat those actions over and over, opposed to venturing a little outside our comfort zone.

That’s ok, of course, but should you want to learn a few tech tips and tricks – to help save you time, money and stress – we’ve got a half-dozen of ideas here for you, covering a wide range of popular products.

You don't need to do anything to take advantage of Apple's "Shake to Undo" feature on iPhone. On by default, quickly fix mistakes by shaking your device once you've typed a mistake, and you'll be asked if you want to undo it. This is faster than manually deleting all the text.
You don’t need to do anything to take advantage of Apple’s “Shake to Undo” feature on iPhone. On by default, quickly fix mistakes by shaking your device once you’ve typed a mistake, and you’ll be asked if you want to undo it. This is faster than manually deleting all the text.

Shake to delete

Typing on your iPhone and want to undo what you just wrote? Just shake the darn thing.

Yep, enabled by default, you can quickly fix mistakes by shaking your iPhone side to side – and you’ll see a prompt to confirm you want to undo your action. It’s faster and easier than pressing and holding the backspace key until all of your text is deleted.

If you don’t like this “Shake to Undo” feature, you can turn it off by going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Shake to Undo.

Multitask on an iPad

Get more done in less time by multitasking on an iPad. You can choose from different options, like Split View or Slide Over, but both lets you see and access content on two apps at the same time.
Get more done in less time by multitasking on an iPad. You can choose from different options, like Split View or Slide Over, but both lets you see and access content on two apps at the same time.

Multitasking on an iPad goes above and beyond having a small YouTube video playing in the corner of the screen while you browse the web.

Picture-in-picture is fine, but we’ve been able to do that for years. Apple, however, has added a couple of new ways to access m ore than one app at the same time.

Open an app, such as Mail or Safari and then tap the Multitasking button at the top of the screen, which looks like four little dots.

Now you can select either the Split View button or the Slide Over button. As the name suggests, Split View will split your screen into two windows, to access two apps side by the side, while Slider Over partially slides in, overlaid on your main app (about a third of the size), which you can move to the right or left side of your screen.

Regardless of option you go with, once you tap Split View or Slide Over, the current app moves aside and your Home Screen appears, now allowing you to tap a second app.

Swipe left or right to see apps on your other Home Screen pages, plus you can tap an app in your Dock at the bottom.

Hands-free selfie

Samsung Galaxy owners may not know about this handy way to initiate a selfie on the front-facing camera – and “handy” is the operative word.

Make your iPhone-owning friends jealous with this simple photo tip on Samsung Galaxy devices: when taking a selfie or group shot with the front-facing camera, show your palm to initiate the shutter, hands-free.
Make your iPhone-owning friends jealous with this simple photo tip on Samsung Galaxy devices: when taking a selfie or group shot with the front-facing camera, show your palm to initiate the shutter, hands-free.

Whether you’re by yourself or in a group, if you can’t comfortably reach the touchscreen to initiate the shutter, simply open your hand and show your palm to the camera (no need to wave, unless you want to).

Doing this snaps your picture, hands-free. It's a convenient and a fun party trick, too, as it may wow your non-Samsung friends. And yes, you will have a second or so to drop your palm out of the frame before the shutter is activated.

If your camera is on a timer, showing your palm initiates the countdown.

While on by default, you can turn this feature off in Camera Settings > Shooting methods > Show palm.

Hidden flight sim

There's a secret flight simulator baked into the free Google Earth Pro, for Windows and Mac, which lets you choose an aircraft and airport, and take to the friendly skies.
There’s a secret flight simulator baked into the free Google Earth Pro, for Windows and Mac, which lets you choose an aircraft and airport, and take to the friendly skies.

You probably use Google Earth to look at our planet, but there’s also a secret way to fly around it!

As you’ll see in this tweet, those who download the free Google Earth Pro for Windows or Mac can unlock a hidden flight simulation.

Launch the software, press Ctrl + Alt + A (on a PC) or ⌘ + Option + A (on a Mac), then choose the desired aircraft. If you’re a novice, opt f or the Cirrus SR22, while experienced pilots may consider climbing into a F-16. Now select an airport to take off from, via the pull-down menu.

Need some help? Google has published a manual – of sorts – on how to fly the aircraft, reading the HUD (heads-up display), recommended places to visit and more.

Better audio from a smart speaker

Audio lovers can get away with an inexpensive Amazon or Google smart speaker, like this Alexa-powered device pictured here, by wirelessly connected it to a better-sounding Bluetooth speaker or soundbar you have at home.
Audio lovers can get away with an inexpensive Amazon or Google smart speaker, like this Alexa-powered device pictured here, by wirelessly connected it to a better-sounding Bluetooth speaker or soundbar you have at home.

Smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo Dot are as low as $35 these days (bundled with a smart light, no less!) or even $25 for a standalone Google Nest Mini – but you’ve got a solution if you want louder audio.

Did you know your cheap smart speaker can be wirelessly connected to a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar?

This is especially ideal for music fans who want room-filling sound and without having to buy a pricier smart speaker.

First, place your Bluetooth speaker or soundbar into pairing mode.

Then:

With an Alexa-powered speaker, on your smartphone open the Amazon Alexa app > Devices > Echo and Alexa > and select the Echo device you want to pair. Now, tap on Settings and you’ll see the option for Connected devices. Here you can switch from the built-in speaker to a Bluetooth-connected one

With a Google Nest speaker, open the Google Home app and select the name of your device. Tap Settings (top right), then Audio. Tap Paired Bluetooth devices and then Enable pairing mode, and then go back to Audio. Now select the Default music speaker and then tap Pair Bluetooth speaker. Your Google Nest or Home device will then scan for Bluetooth devices.

Mouse around with browser tabs

If your computer mouse has a middle scroll wheel, it’s also a button you can activate while web browsing.

On a site like USATODAY.com, hover over a link and press this middle button and it’ll automatically open a new browser tab for you.

Alternatively, middle-click over a blank spot on a website and it’ll open a navigation tool, which lets you then quickly scroll up and down the web page.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast at https://marcsaltzman.com/podcasts. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tech support: Get the most out of your new gadgets with these 6 tricks

