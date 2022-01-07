U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,695.50
    +8.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,168.00
    +45.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,795.25
    +36.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +0.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9250
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,957.71
    -426.98 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.69
    -7.65 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,339.10
    -148.77 (-0.52%)
     

UNY Supermarket Opens 34,000-sq-ft Tseung Kwan O Outpost Featuring New Gourmet Brands from Japan & South Korea

·7 min read

First Dry-aged Beef Counter Plus K Food Town Alongside District-top Japanese Pet Goods Corner & Opening Perks

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNY continues to step up its expansion in Hong Kong with the mission of bringing diverse shopping and gourmet experience to local communities! This effort is given new impetus with the newly launched Metro City Plaza Central store, the third outpost of the Japanese supermarket in Hong Kong following UNY (Lok Fu) and UNY (Yuen Long). The 34,000-sq-ft space featuring quality and seasonal specialties including fresh ingredients flown in from Japan, alongside a Wine & Sake corner and a Pet Supplies corner. The latter is a one-stop outlet of the district's most comprehensive line-up of Japanese brands, with over 1,000 food and supplies for furry friends. UNY (Tseung Kwan O) also boasts a self-owned Dry-aged Beef Service Counter, alongside a stellar cast of quality lifestyle brands from Japan, including SAWAYA, KUZE FUKU & Co., and Ajino-Hyoshiro.

Slated to open in November, the 34,000-sq-ft space featuring quality and seasonal specialties
Slated to open in November, the 34,000-sq-ft space featuring quality and seasonal specialties

K-culture enthusiasts will love the authentic tastes at K Food Town doled out from sizzling Korean delicatessens and gourmet brands, such as the COOKAT MARKET, whose daifuku mochi captivates none other than the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK; and the grab-and-go brand DOJE known for inari (tofu skin) sushi, with creative fillings such as quattro cheese & egg, green mustard octopus, and spicy pork belly. What's more, Korean artisanal bakery GOSO GOSO will delight you with creative toasts, Japanese- and Korean-style pastry and cakes. Alternatively, wash down a flaky Croffle with a nice cup of artisanal coffee at fifty fifty! Those who really know their beans can also check into their roastery to take home their own custom blends!

Japanese Supermarket With Quality Imported Food & 1st Dry-ageing Service Counter

UNY strives to introduce quality and seasonal food and ingredients from Japan to Hong Kong. Among the imported specialties is the 'Nansui pear' now in season. The new UNY (Tseung Kwan O) is the first to feature a dry-aged beef service counter, where customers can choose their favourite cuts and ageing period. Dry-ageing refers to the process where the meat is hung up on a rack for weeks. A large part of the weight is lost as moisture, resulting in a greater concentration of flavour with the fat content on the surface dried up to create a crust that sealed off the juice inside. Succulent, tender and with rich flavour, the dry-aged beef is the holy grail for meat lovers!

Besides gourmet specialties, UNY also brings together an exciting array of lifestyle goods and grocery brands from Japan and Korea, including Mumchit Amber Vanilla Fabric Spray set, Ebisu toothbrush, BCL limited-edition set, Happy Elephant home detergents, etc. Don't miss out on the selected seasoning and the exclusive Kinumusume rice from Shizuoka handpicked by the Japanese grocer SAWAYA; the stock soy sauce, jams, juices and senbei crackers from KUZE FUKU & Co.; and the striped tuna seasoning pack from Ajino-Hyoshiro. Prepared with dried scallop, striped tuna, seaweed and other Japanese ingredients, the seasoning pack is a convenient way to prepare Japanese-style cuisine, adding umami flavour to stock, steamed rice, sautéed dishes and hot pot.

Meanwhile, UNY (Tseung Kwan O) boasts the biggest-in-line and district-best Japanese Pet Supplies corner, filled with imported pet supplies including dried food, canned food, toys, snacks, and care products for canine and feline friends. Lion Petkiss dental wipe (apple scent), Inaba tuna & striped tuna roll, and tunnel stretcher and some of the hot picks.

Authentic Korean Tastes at Hipster Outlets

Riding the recent K-frenzy, UNY (Tseung Kwan O) taps artisanal bakery GOSO GOSO and fifty fifty café to spoil enthusiasts. GOSO GOSO borrows its name from the Korean term for the aroma of baked food, which resonates with its vision of creating warm and homely delights. The bakery uses carefully curated premium flour, natural yeast, and yudane dough to create toasts, pastries, bread, and cakes with authentic Japanese and Korean ingredients. Try their cruffin – a lovely croissant and muffin hybrid – with creamy matcha custard and topped with matcha powder and icing sugar to add depth of flavour. For a savoury bite, the mentaiko and parmesan cheese bread stands out with the gooey mix of mentaiko and melted parmesan cheese and mozzarella. Don't miss out the egg tart and white bread from the signature yudane series, baked with yudane dough to achieve a moist and fluffy sensation on the palate. Meanwhile, the Korean-style kintoki croissant wraps the silky kintoki red bean and French butter filling in a flaky crust, whereas the figurative sweet potato bun fresh out of the oven is a bestseller made with real sweet potato and honey – grab them before they are all gone!

Croffle, as suggested by the name, is a croissant-made waffle with choices of topping. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the heavenly delight is also picture-perfect with the lovely shape of a pressed crescent. The artisanal coffee house fifty fifty, for its part, unleashes creativity on the topping, offering highly original flavours and special flavours like Hong Kong-style condensed milk & peanut butter toast, matcha with red bean, Yuzu with honey, pandan kaya, custard with purple sweet potato. There is a vast selection of seasonal single-origin beans for coffee lovers to create their custom blends, plus a workshop to walk them through the process from blending to roasting.

Over at the K Food Town in UNY (Tseung Kwan O), an unparalleled line-up of hipster joints and brands present an instant Korean fix; they include the popular Korean souvenir shop COOKAT MARKET. The digital-channel-cum-gourmet-chain is the go-to place for delectable souvenirs in South Korea. Specialising in freshly made Korean confectionery, COOKAT MARKET also sells instant and frozen food prepared by master chefs. The UNY (Tseung Kwan O ) outlet will feature a selective variety of Korean delights, including the mochi daifuku loved by BLACKPINK; red bean and mugwort cake; and strawberry degbaoki roll, etc., and instant light meals flown in from Korea, such as dumpling, cheese tteokbokki, and sweet & sour pork.

Another Korean delicatessen not to be missed is the Korean inari sushi specialty store DOJE. DOJE puts a Korean spin on Japanese inari sushi by pairing Korean rice with traditional Japanese relishes. The stuffed tofu pockets also come with creative fillings such as quattro cheese & egg, green mustard octopus, and spicy pork belly, with colourful choices of Korean dishes, sushi rolls, and sashimi to round off a sumptuous meal.

Customers with a HK$300 or above spending are eligible to redeem a limited-edition tote bag for HK$20 (suggested retail price: HK$79); customers with a HK$500 or above spending can each redeem a BRUNO stainless steel vacuum flask for HK$59 (suggested retail price: HK$198). Limited quotas on a first-come-first-serve basis.

CU APP Member-Exclusive Privileges

From now will also see the launch of UNY's dedicated reward platform – CU App. Registered members can earn 1 point for each HK$1 spent in the online and offline stores of APITA, UNY, and GUU SAN. Points are redeemable for e-vouchers or selected gifts. What's more, members can also earn extra points for spending in birthday month, alongside many more perks and privileges!

UNY Tseung Kwan O

Address：MCP CENTRAL UG036, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories
Opening Hours：0830 - 2200
Website：https://apitauny.com.hk/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/UNY.hongkong/

About UNY

UNY insists on providing courteous and high-quality services for Hong Kong customers. It also offers products with the finest qualities from everywhere in Japan, providing a one-stop solution that offers necessities for every household.

UNY Lok Fu:
Level 2, Lok Fu Place, Lok Fu Estate, No.198 Junction Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

UNY Yuen Long:
B 1/F, Kolour Yuen Long, 1 Kau Yuk Road, Yuen Long, NT

SOURCE UNY

Recommended Stories

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Noodles & Company testing new low-carb, high-protein pasta in Colorado

    Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS), which turned around years of disappointing results with the introduction of its plant-based noodles in 2018, introduced another first-of-its-kind pasta item this week that it hopes will boost its visits from customers seeking healthier options. The Broomfield-based national fast-casual chain on Tuesday announced that it is testing LEANguini, which it called its “most innovative noodle yet,” at select locations, including at restaurants in Colorado. Developed over the past two years, the pasta has 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer total carbs and 44% higher protein than traditional wheat noodles.

  • KFC launching plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat

    Kentucky Fried Chicken is launching plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat Inc. nationwide. Beginning Jan. 10., KFC’s U.S. restaurants will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time. Beyond Fried Chicken, developed by El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) exclusively for KFC, will be available as KFC's first plant-based combo meal with fries and a medium drink, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders.

  • 12 of the best Nespresso pods and accessories for your new espresso machine

    Looking for where to buy Nespresso pods and Nespresso Vertuo pods? Here are the best pods from DeLonghi to Starbucks, plus a pod holder and descaling solution.

  • Beyond Meat Gives Up Early Gain After KFC Confirms Plant-Based Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. erased earlier gains after Yum! Brands Inc. confirmed its KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based chicken on Jan. 10.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsBeyond Fried Chicken wil

  • Analyst Report: Beyond Meat, Inc.

    Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 20% of 2020 sales. The firm’s products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels, although mix changed to 74% retail/26% food service in 2020. We think the recovery from the crisis and new deals with McDonald's and Yum Brands will return food-service sales to 50% by 2022.

  • Giada De Laurentiis Is Sharing Her Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipes For the New Year

    This time of year we’re often looking to revamp our lives. Whether that means we’re organizing our house from top to bottom or finally cleaning out the produce drawer so we can pack it full of colorful, fresh ingredients, we’re ready to treat our minds, homes, and bodies with reverence and respect. That means we’re […]

  • The Dangerous Liver Condition That's Rising Even in Non-Drinkers

    It's not just drinking that affects the liver. Other lifestyle factors can bring on dangerous Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Here's how to reverse it.

  • Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (January 10 – 16)

    Once the holidays end and January is in full swing, it starts to really feel like winter. It’s time to bundle up and hunker down at home with a warm meal that soothes you from the inside out. That’s why we’ve...

  • Chicken broth cocktails are the warm winter drink you’ve overlooked

    This fall, football returned to Wrigley Field for the first time in 11 years, and plenty more college games are scheduled there in coming years. Though a winter football game is among the coldest outdoor activities in the Midwest, there is one drink that will keep you comfortable throughout. And I have an usher at Wrigley to thank for it.

  • Pour-over coffee is the way to go - and never go back

    Pour-over coffee draws more flavor from the grounds and makes fresher, richer tasting coffee.

  • BBQ pork sticks, sweet & salty beef: Filipino eatery opens, plans 2nd Kansas City spot

    The owner’s grandmother ran a small eatery in the Philippines. “Everything I know how to make is from her and my mom.”

  • KFC Is Putting Plant-Based Beyond Fried Chicken on the Menu Nationwide

    First tested in 2019, this collaboration between KFC and Beyond Meat has been over two years in the making.

  • I tried weight-loss app Noom for three months—here's what happened

    I’ve lost 20 pounds since starting Noom. Is it a miracle? No, but it feels more substantial: A sustainable way to create healthier habits.

  • Make perfect banana bread by decoding your bananas

    Have you been driven to the brink of madness by banana bread? Does the concept of banana muffins confound you? Have all your results been delicious, but wildly inconsistent? Sometimes banana bread comes out so soft and tender, it falls apart in your hands. Other times it’s sturdy and firm, like a proper loaf of bread, but sorely lacking in banana flavor. How can banana bread, one of the easiest recipes in the entire baking pantheon, be so fickle and temperamental?

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing What Their Country Thinks "American Food" Is And Honestly It's Kind Of Wild

    This is our culinary legacy to the world.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Why I stopped being vegan after one year’

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: <a href="/author/olivia-petter">Olivia Petter</a> attempted veganism for a year until everything changed

  • Girl Scout cookies are now on sale. Here's what you can buy in 2022 and how to find them

    The 2022 Girl Scout cookie season is underway and sales have begun.

  • Never Wash These Vegetables Before Eating Them, Experts Warn

    Whipping up any meal with fresh ingredients usually involves a fair amount of peeling, chopping, slicing, and rinsing, especially when vegetables are involved. But before you bring any produce ingredients over to the sink, you might want to think twice. That's because experts warn there are some vegetables that you should never wash before eating. Read on to see what you shouldn't be rinsing after taking it out of the fridge.RELATED: Never Prepare Chicken Like This, CDC Warns. Never wash pre-was

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.