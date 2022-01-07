UNY Supermarket Opens 34,000-sq-ft Tseung Kwan O Outpost Featuring New Gourmet Brands from Japan & South Korea

First Dry-aged Beef Counter Plus K Food Town Alongside District-top Japanese Pet Goods Corner & Opening Perks

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNY continues to step up its expansion in Hong Kong with the mission of bringing diverse shopping and gourmet experience to local communities! This effort is given new impetus with the newly launched Metro City Plaza Central store, the third outpost of the Japanese supermarket in Hong Kong following UNY (Lok Fu) and UNY (Yuen Long). The 34,000-sq-ft space featuring quality and seasonal specialties including fresh ingredients flown in from Japan, alongside a Wine & Sake corner and a Pet Supplies corner. The latter is a one-stop outlet of the district's most comprehensive line-up of Japanese brands, with over 1,000 food and supplies for furry friends. UNY (Tseung Kwan O) also boasts a self-owned Dry-aged Beef Service Counter, alongside a stellar cast of quality lifestyle brands from Japan, including SAWAYA, KUZE FUKU & Co., and Ajino-Hyoshiro.

Slated to open in November, the 34,000-sq-ft space featuring quality and seasonal specialties

K-culture enthusiasts will love the authentic tastes at K Food Town doled out from sizzling Korean delicatessens and gourmet brands, such as the COOKAT MARKET, whose daifuku mochi captivates none other than the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK; and the grab-and-go brand DOJE known for inari (tofu skin) sushi, with creative fillings such as quattro cheese & egg, green mustard octopus, and spicy pork belly. What's more, Korean artisanal bakery GOSO GOSO will delight you with creative toasts, Japanese- and Korean-style pastry and cakes. Alternatively, wash down a flaky Croffle with a nice cup of artisanal coffee at fifty fifty! Those who really know their beans can also check into their roastery to take home their own custom blends!

Japanese Supermarket With Quality Imported Food & 1st Dry-ageing Service Counter

UNY strives to introduce quality and seasonal food and ingredients from Japan to Hong Kong. Among the imported specialties is the 'Nansui pear' now in season. The new UNY (Tseung Kwan O) is the first to feature a dry-aged beef service counter, where customers can choose their favourite cuts and ageing period. Dry-ageing refers to the process where the meat is hung up on a rack for weeks. A large part of the weight is lost as moisture, resulting in a greater concentration of flavour with the fat content on the surface dried up to create a crust that sealed off the juice inside. Succulent, tender and with rich flavour, the dry-aged beef is the holy grail for meat lovers!

Story continues

Besides gourmet specialties, UNY also brings together an exciting array of lifestyle goods and grocery brands from Japan and Korea, including Mumchit Amber Vanilla Fabric Spray set, Ebisu toothbrush, BCL limited-edition set, Happy Elephant home detergents, etc. Don't miss out on the selected seasoning and the exclusive Kinumusume rice from Shizuoka handpicked by the Japanese grocer SAWAYA; the stock soy sauce, jams, juices and senbei crackers from KUZE FUKU & Co.; and the striped tuna seasoning pack from Ajino-Hyoshiro. Prepared with dried scallop, striped tuna, seaweed and other Japanese ingredients, the seasoning pack is a convenient way to prepare Japanese-style cuisine, adding umami flavour to stock, steamed rice, sautéed dishes and hot pot.

Meanwhile, UNY (Tseung Kwan O) boasts the biggest-in-line and district-best Japanese Pet Supplies corner, filled with imported pet supplies including dried food, canned food, toys, snacks, and care products for canine and feline friends. Lion Petkiss dental wipe (apple scent), Inaba tuna & striped tuna roll, and tunnel stretcher and some of the hot picks.

Authentic Korean Tastes at Hipster Outlets

Riding the recent K-frenzy, UNY (Tseung Kwan O) taps artisanal bakery GOSO GOSO and fifty fifty café to spoil enthusiasts. GOSO GOSO borrows its name from the Korean term for the aroma of baked food, which resonates with its vision of creating warm and homely delights. The bakery uses carefully curated premium flour, natural yeast, and yudane dough to create toasts, pastries, bread, and cakes with authentic Japanese and Korean ingredients. Try their cruffin – a lovely croissant and muffin hybrid – with creamy matcha custard and topped with matcha powder and icing sugar to add depth of flavour. For a savoury bite, the mentaiko and parmesan cheese bread stands out with the gooey mix of mentaiko and melted parmesan cheese and mozzarella. Don't miss out the egg tart and white bread from the signature yudane series, baked with yudane dough to achieve a moist and fluffy sensation on the palate. Meanwhile, the Korean-style kintoki croissant wraps the silky kintoki red bean and French butter filling in a flaky crust, whereas the figurative sweet potato bun fresh out of the oven is a bestseller made with real sweet potato and honey – grab them before they are all gone!

Croffle, as suggested by the name, is a croissant-made waffle with choices of topping. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the heavenly delight is also picture-perfect with the lovely shape of a pressed crescent. The artisanal coffee house fifty fifty, for its part, unleashes creativity on the topping, offering highly original flavours and special flavours like Hong Kong-style condensed milk & peanut butter toast, matcha with red bean, Yuzu with honey, pandan kaya, custard with purple sweet potato. There is a vast selection of seasonal single-origin beans for coffee lovers to create their custom blends, plus a workshop to walk them through the process from blending to roasting.

Over at the K Food Town in UNY (Tseung Kwan O), an unparalleled line-up of hipster joints and brands present an instant Korean fix; they include the popular Korean souvenir shop COOKAT MARKET. The digital-channel-cum-gourmet-chain is the go-to place for delectable souvenirs in South Korea. Specialising in freshly made Korean confectionery, COOKAT MARKET also sells instant and frozen food prepared by master chefs. The UNY (Tseung Kwan O ) outlet will feature a selective variety of Korean delights, including the mochi daifuku loved by BLACKPINK; red bean and mugwort cake; and strawberry degbaoki roll, etc., and instant light meals flown in from Korea, such as dumpling, cheese tteokbokki, and sweet & sour pork.

Another Korean delicatessen not to be missed is the Korean inari sushi specialty store DOJE. DOJE puts a Korean spin on Japanese inari sushi by pairing Korean rice with traditional Japanese relishes. The stuffed tofu pockets also come with creative fillings such as quattro cheese & egg, green mustard octopus, and spicy pork belly, with colourful choices of Korean dishes, sushi rolls, and sashimi to round off a sumptuous meal.

Customers with a HK$300 or above spending are eligible to redeem a limited-edition tote bag for HK$20 (suggested retail price: HK$79); customers with a HK$500 or above spending can each redeem a BRUNO stainless steel vacuum flask for HK$59 (suggested retail price: HK$198). Limited quotas on a first-come-first-serve basis.

CU APP Member-Exclusive Privileges

From now will also see the launch of UNY's dedicated reward platform – CU App. Registered members can earn 1 point for each HK$1 spent in the online and offline stores of APITA, UNY, and GUU SAN. Points are redeemable for e-vouchers or selected gifts. What's more, members can also earn extra points for spending in birthday month, alongside many more perks and privileges!

UNY Tseung Kwan O

Address：MCP CENTRAL UG036, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

Opening Hours：0830 - 2200

Website：https://apitauny.com.hk/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/UNY.hongkong/

About UNY

UNY insists on providing courteous and high-quality services for Hong Kong customers. It also offers products with the finest qualities from everywhere in Japan, providing a one-stop solution that offers necessities for every household.

UNY Lok Fu:

Level 2, Lok Fu Place, Lok Fu Estate, No.198 Junction Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

UNY Yuen Long:

B 1/F, Kolour Yuen Long, 1 Kau Yuk Road, Yuen Long, NT

SOURCE UNY