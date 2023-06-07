Some UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following this downgrade, UOA Development Bhd's five analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be RM490m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to sink 18% to RM0.082 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM572m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.091 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about UOA Development Bhd's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that UOA Development Bhd is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 2.2% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 22% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although UOA Development Bhd's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for UOA Development Bhd. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that UOA Development Bhd's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on UOA Development Bhd, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for UOA Development Bhd going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

