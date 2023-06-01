UOA Development Bhd's (KLSE:UOADEV) Dividend Will Be MYR0.10

UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.10 per share on the 14th of July. This means the annual payment is 5.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

UOA Development Bhd Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, UOA Development Bhd's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 110%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.12 total annually to MYR0.10. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 19% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for UOA Development Bhd that investors should take into consideration. Is UOA Development Bhd not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

