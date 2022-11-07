U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.25
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,386.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,858.00
    -32.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -1.09 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1470
    +0.4930 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,870.42
    -308.84 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.40
    +12.35 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,549.94
    +350.20 (+1.29%)
     

UOB commits to 2050 net zero targets to support a just transition for ASEAN

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB today announced ambitious commitments to reach net zero by 2050. This underlines its goal to support a just transition that advances sustainable socioeconomic development in tandem with decarbonisation in Southeast Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/UOB)
(PRNewsfoto/UOB)

UOB's commitments cover six sectors, which make up about 60 per cent of its corporate lending portfolio. These six sectors are power, automotive, oil and gas, which are part of the energy value chain, as well as real estate, construction and steel, which are part of the built environment value chain.

Using internationally-recognised climate science models, UOB based its sectoral targets on regional pathways that align with global net zero goals. This approach to net zero reflects UOB's strong belief in the need for a just transition in Southeast Asia that continues to support economic growth and improve energy access across the region's diverse economies.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said, "In Southeast Asia, our net zero ambitions must go hand in hand with an orderly and just transition to take into account socioeconomic challenges. Even as we cut our carbon footprint, we must ensure that people's lives and livelihoods can continue to improve.

"It is important to balance growth with responsibility on our net zero journey. Our targets are ambitious, yet realistic, and they also meet the global goals of net zero for ASEAN."

UOB's commitments include interim 2030 targets to reflect the necessary near-term progress on the path to net zero.

UOB's net zero targets and commitments for the six sectors are:

Sectors

Goals by 2030

Goals by 2050

Power

Reduce emissions intensity by 61 per cent

Reduce emissions intensity by 98 per cent

Automotive

Reduce emissions intensity by 58 per cent

Net zero

Oil and gas

No new project financing for upstream oil and gas projects approved for development after 2022

Real estate

Reduce emissions intensity by 36 per cent

Reduce emissions intensity by 97 per cent

Construction

Reduce emissions intensity by 31 per cent

Reduce emissions intensity by 85 per cent

Steel

Reduce emissions intensity by 20 per cent

Reduce emissions intensity by 92 per cent

In addition, UOB has committed to exiting financing for the thermal coal sector by 2039. This is on top of its existing prohibitions on new project financing of greenfield or expansion of
coal-fired power plants and thermal coal mines.

UOB is integrating its net zero plans into its business strategies and will step up its efforts in working closely with clients and other stakeholders towards decarbonisation. It will conduct annual reporting to track progress against its net zero commitments. Over time, the Bank will expand the scope of its targets to include additional sectors as data and climate scenarios become available.

Underlining its commitment to regional and global decarbonisation efforts, UOB has joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA)[1], which is made up of 121 banks from 41 countries with US$70 trillion in global banking assets.

For more information, please visit www.UOBSustainability.com.

[1] The NZBA is convened by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and is the banking element of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

SOURCE UOB

Recommended Stories

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

    Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

    Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized. Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.

  • Global economic slowdown, Russia-Ukraine war cloud ambitions for COP27

    Climate ambitions at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh are expected to be much more subdued as COP 27 kicks off its two-week long event with a prolonged war in Europe and fears about a global economic downturn testing the resolve of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and their commitment to climate action.

  • Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

    A serendipitous scientific discovery by researchers at the National University of Singapore could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas

  • Peabody, Coronado Global Resources End Talks Over $6 Billion Deal

    The discussions had been seen as an indication of how the coal-price surge is transforming the sector’s fortunes.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • Winter storm bringing Valley rain and Sierra snow for the next few days

    The first significant storm of the season is forecast to hit Northern California early this week, KCRA 3 meteorologist Eileen Javora said, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The cold front with rain and snow arrives around midnight to 1 a.m. on Monday through the Valley. That's also when the snow will start to pick up in the Sierra.

  • Global warming means sea-level rise in past decade doubles 1990s increase, U.N. says as COP27 begins

    World Meteorological Organization issues fresh warning on heat and rising oceans as leaders gather at Egypt's COP27 for international climate negotiations.

  • 15 Largest Airlines in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest airlines in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest airlines in the world in 2022. Since 2020, you cannot discuss the airline industry without considering the impact of the pandemic, which […]

  • 100-Year-Old Community Forced To Move As Caribbean Island Sinks

    Residents of Gardi Sugdub are the first to be moved by the government to the Panama mainland as the sea rises, but several other communities will soon be impacted.

  • First storm of season expected to bring rain to Southern California starting Sunday evening

    Forecasters expect rain in Southern California as early as Sunday and continue through Wednesday. Up to a foot of snow is expected at higher elevations.

  • China doubles down on zero-Covid after reopening rumours boosted markets

    China said on Saturday that it would "unswervingly" stick to its zero-Covid policy, dampening the outlook for global markets following their recent surge on hopes that Beijing would cast aside some of its economically damaging virus curbs.

  • Marine scientist almost dives into tiger shark’s open mouth, video shows. ‘We laughed’

    “We were really excited to see her and we got back in the water and we were just grateful she was there.”

  • Cost of living crisis: How to cut laundry costs by £162 this winter

    The average washing machine costs about £77 a year to run four washes a week.

  • Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia

    Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, an element used in the making of electric motors for electric vehicles, is prized by automobile companies making the green energy transition. Under the agreement, Arafura will supply contract quantities of NdPr over seven years that could increase up to 1,500 tonnes per year from the fourth year when its Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory begins production, it said in a statement. The Perth-based miner also signed an agreement to begin talks for strategic investment with Hyundai and its affiliates, it said.

  • 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

    Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...