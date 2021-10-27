U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,633.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,528.75
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    -0.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0300
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,531.11
    -2,228.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.56
    -33.59 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.61
    -159.40 (-0.55%)
     

UOB joins forces with Fave to upend the traditional rewards and loyalty programme status quo

·6 min read

The UOB Rewards+ programme makes rewarding customers simpler, transparent and more engaging

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB have taken aim at disrupting the traditional banking rewards experience with the launch of UOB Rewards+, an initiative which also sees the Bank joining forces with Fave. This strategic alliance brings together two major rewards and loyalty programmes in Singapore and is UOB's first initiative under its new unified digital platform, UOB TMRW, to make banking simpler, transparent and engaging for all UOB customers.

United Overseas Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/United Overseas Bank)
United Overseas Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/United Overseas Bank)

Recognising that scale, transparency and a personalised experience are key to changing the traditional rewards system for all consumers, UOB has formed a strategic partnership with Fave that doubles the number of merchant locations in UOB's rewards programme. This makes UOB Rewards+ the largest merchant rewards programme in Singapore and UOB customers can enjoy more savings when they pay for exclusive deals from these merchants with their UNI$ or UOB$[1]. They can also earn Fave Partner Cashback when they use UOB TMRW to pay at the stores.

In a first for the region, UOB customers can also track through UOB TMRW the amount of credit card reward points they earn with every purchase. This changes the traditional banking rewards experience which provides consumers a summarised view of their consolidated rewards points, making it difficult for them to reconcile their spend with their rewards points earn rate. UOB's new digital feature was designed to make the rewards experience simple and transparent so that customers know exactly how many reward points they earn without having to do tedious manual tracking.

The UOB Rewards+ programme also features the Bank's proprietary digital engagement engine, which brings together best-in-class solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to personalise the reward experience for each customer. UOB is able to learn from the customer's transaction and reward redemption patterns to recommend relevant deals. The digital engagement engine also powers UOB TMRW's market-pioneering insights feature, which provides personalised prompts to help customers spend and save more wisely[2].

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, Head of Group Personal Financial Services, UOB, said, "At UOB, we are always looking at how we can optimise value and create a personalised and engaging banking experience for our customers. Through our continued digital investments, including a $500 million commitment over the next five years across ASEAN, our customers will be able to bank, manage their wealth and meet their lifestyle priorities all in a single app – UOB TMRW."

"The rewards redemption experience for customers today leaves much to be desired as it can be cumbersome. Consumers in Singapore want more clarity, such as the 87 per cent of respondents in our market research who want a breakdown of the rewards points they have accumulated. Our strategic alliance with Fave which brings together two of Singapore's largest rewards and loyalty programmes under the UOB Rewards+ programme and our goal to make rewards simple and transparent for customers have changed the game completely for them."

UOB is also offering UOB Rewards+ as part of the Bank's bid to encourage more UOB customers to support local businesses. Through this initiative, participating merchants can accept payment in UNI$ which enables them to engage a larger pool of customers.

Mr Ng Aik-Phong, Regional Managing Director of Fave Singapore and Malaysia shared, "Fave is excited to be partnering with UOB in disrupting the traditional banking rewards experience. Both Fave merchant partners and customers will definitely be able to benefit from the expanded rewards ecosystem. For our merchants, the opportunity to reach out to a broader customer base and for our customers, an additional channel to stack their rewards, earning both UOB rewards and Fave cashback."

Rewards plus more…

Through UOB Rewards+ on the UOB TMRW app, UOB customers will enjoy the largest catalogue of deals, promotions and rewards including cash rebates at more than 20,000 locations island-wide. This extensive catalogue means that customers will be able to find a reward that meets their lifestyle priorities, from cashback deals when spending on necessities to exclusive deals at fine dining restaurants[3].

…All in one app

UOB has also designed UOB Rewards+ with the same award-winning all-in-one proposition which its customers have come to expect. By bringing the UOB and Fave rewards programmes together into UOB TMRW, customers can have an all-in-one view of their UNI$ and Fave cashback balances, as well as rebates earned from the ecosystem of merchant partners. UOB TMRW will also show upfront the expiry dates for all rewards to minimise the risk of customers overlooking the deals that they have redeemed. This move to make rewards' expiry dates more transparent is also in line with the expectations of the more than nine in 10 consumers who said they would like such a feature in their digital banking app[4].

In addition to tracking and accessing all UOB and Fave rewards in one spot, customers can also make QR code payments directly through UOB TMRW at the more than 140,000 locations in Singapore which accept NETS, PayNow or FavePay.

[1] The UOB SMART$ rebate programme has been renamed to UOB$.

[2] UOB's launched its digital insights feature – the first in ASEAN - through the Bank's digital bank, TMRW, in 2019. The Bank was also the first to roll this out in Singapore in 2019.

[3] Through UOB Rewards+, UOB customers can access the full catalogue of deals from the Bank's ecosystem of partners such as Dairy Farm Group Singapore, Shell and the Unlisted Collection's banner of restaurants.

[4] Source: UOB customer survey, conducted in October 2020.

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

About Fave

Fave is one of Southeast Asia's fintech platform; providing a smart payment app for the smart generation of consumers to pay & save. Fave also empowers offline businesses to grow and digitally connect with their customers in a whole new way. Fave is on a mission to maximise joy & value in every shopping experience and accelerate the offline world's transition to the digital economy.

Fave currently operates in 35 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Fave will be launching in India in 2021.

For more information, please visit myfave.com

SOURCE United Overseas Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.