UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited's (SGX:U10) top owners are public companies with 35% stake, while 27% is held by insiders

The considerable ownership by public companies in UOB-Kay Hian Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insiders own 27% of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

Every investor in UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited (SGX:U10) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UOB-Kay Hian Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is United Overseas Bank Limited with 35% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 21% and 13%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Ee-Chao Wee, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 56% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$1.3b, and insiders have S$347m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over UOB-Kay Hian Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 25%, of the UOB-Kay Hian Holdings stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 35% of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

