UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited's (SGX:U10) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to SGD0.06 on the 23rd of June. However, the dividend yield of 4.3% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.045, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.6% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think UOB-Kay Hian Holdings has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for UOB-Kay Hian Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is UOB-Kay Hian Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

