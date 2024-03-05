UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' (SGX:U10) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.092

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited (SGX:U10) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of June to SGD0.092. This takes the dividend yield to 6.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.065 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.092. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. UOB-Kay Hian Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like UOB-Kay Hian Holdings' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that UOB-Kay Hian Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for UOB-Kay Hian Holdings that investors should take into consideration.

