Do UPA Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:UPA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UPA Corporation Berhad (KLSE:UPA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

UPA Corporation Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years UPA Corporation Berhad grew its EPS by 4.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. This approach makes UPA Corporation Berhad look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 8.6% to 12% in the last year. That's something to smile about.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

UPA Corporation Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM185m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are UPA Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like UPA Corporation Berhad with market caps under RM921m is about RM522k.

UPA Corporation Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM10k in the year to December 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is UPA Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, UPA Corporation Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - UPA Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

