Upbit Singapore Ramps up AML/CFT Capability

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upbit Singapore has been in operation since its launch in October 2018 and from the onset, has taken compliance to be front and center of its business model. Upbit Singapore has submitted its DPT Service business license application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") back in February 2020 and currently operating under MAS exemption. In the meantime, Upbit Singapore has been fostering its monitoring and control capabilities, in step and anticipation of becoming a regulated financial institution.

Upbit Logo
Upbit Logo

In light of this, Upbit Singapore has bolstered its AML/CFT capability spearheaded by its Chief Compliance Officer, Azman Hamid. "We take regulatory compliance very seriously at Upbit and with new regulations and innovative technology, it is critical that all of our compliance staff members are well equipped with the appropriate training courses to enable them to continue meeting the challenges of adhering to the applicable laws and regulation," said Azman Hamid, Upbit Singapore's CCO.

According to Upbit Singapore, whilst all compliance officers are trained in the various programs and courses conducted by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists ("ACAMS"), two of them had also completed the more in-depth CAMS certification. In addition, five have been certified by Chainalysis on their wallet screening expertise using Reactor and KYT (Know Your Transaction), which, together with Travel Rule compliance, enable Upbit Singapore to effectively mitigate its AML/CFT risks associated with digital assets.

"Upbit Singapore is a leader in digital asset compliance in the APAC region, acting as an example of what businesses are striving for in their own strategies. Chainalysis has been collaborating with Upbit Singapore since 2018, enhancing its on-chain monitoring capability. We've been working closely with the Upbit Singapore compliance team in professional training, knowledge sharing and building compliance solutions together," said Ulisse Dell'Orto, Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Japan at Chainalysis.

Upbit's ambition is to be one of the most trusted and reputable digital asset exchanges in the market and accordingly, it will continuously strive to protect the customers' interest and assets. Upbit Singapore actively participates in the local blockchain association as it seeks to contribute towards building a sustainable ecosystem in the respective market. In Singapore, the CCO is a member of Blockchain Association of Singapore ("BAS") regulatory committee as it collaborates with the other industry players to establish standards, practices and be the focal point for regulators' engagement.

About Upbit Singapore:
Upbit Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Upbit APAC Pte. Ltd. As the parent company, Upbit APAC holds Upbit Exchange (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a regulated digital asset exchange and broker under Thailand SEC and PT. Upbit Indonesia, a regulated digital asset exchange under Indonesia BAPPEBTI.

SOURCE Upbit Singapore Pte Ltd

