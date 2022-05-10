U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,052.10
    +60.86 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,586.72
    +341.02 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.38
    +257.13 (+2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.57
    +13.49 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.05
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    -0.1000 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1890
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,804.82
    -1,223.46 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    744.10
    +26.90 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.10
    +72.52 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

UpCity Survey Results: 50% of SMBs have a cybersecurity plan in place

UpCity
·2 min read
UpCity
UpCity

Meanwhile, 43% of small businesses feel confident that they’re financially prepared for a cybersecurity attack in 2022.

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from both small business owners and cybersecurity experts to provide insight on how companies can protect themselves in 2022.

The 2022 Cybersecurity Study gathers insight from more than 600 business owners and IT professionals throughout the United States to assess their cybersecurity plans, priorities, and budgets for 2022.

Statistical highlights include:

  • 42% of respondents have revised their cybersecurity plan since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 37% of respondents revised their plan by investing in new cybersecurity technologies/products.

  • 25% of small businesses spent less than $500 on their monthly cybersecurity plan pre-COVID, while 26% of users are now investing more heavily in cybersecurity with a monthly budget of $500-$1,499.

  • Malware is the leading form of attack for cybersecurity attacks with 22% of respondents pointing to malicious software for their previous attacks.

  • 28% of small businesses have faced a cybersecurity attack since the pandemic started.

Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, isn’t shocked by the results.

“SMBs have fewer resources, both financially and in terms of people, to be able to dedicate to preventing and dealing with security issues. Attackers know this and aim to capitalize on that,” Banks said. “We haven’t been immune at UpCity, ourselves, and have seen an increase in attempted denial of service attacks and phishing over the past year.

“Unfortunately, SMBs often tend to be more complacent than large corporations in implementing security practices or training,” Banks continued. “Their perception can be that they are too small to be worth attacking, which is also something attackers are aware of. That’s why cybersecurity best practices and training for employees within any organization is so important.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Engineering Joe Banks at joe@upcity.com.

UpCity
180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,
Chicago, IL 60601
312-445-9615


Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest“There’

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Prote

  • Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

    CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis. The jury did not decide how much the companies should pay to help alleviate the health crisis, which will now be determined by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, marking the first trial to separately determine what the pharmacy chains owe after having been found liable.

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Rishi Sunak's NI rise will pile on misery for struggling households, says Tesco boss

    John Allan argued the move was unfairly affecting those on modest incomes.

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • 'Hands are tied': Starbucks benefits and wages take center stage in union fight

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is once again navigating the distribution of benefits between nonunion employees and the company's newly unionized workers.