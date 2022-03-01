U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

UpCity Survey Results: Small Business SEO Strategies

·2 min read
35% of U.S. and Canadian businesses say on-page SEO is their primary focus in 2022

CHICAGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking small business owners and employees about their business process outsourcing activities.

The survey post, SEO Adoption Study 2022, gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about their current and future SEO strategies, techniques, objectives, and more.

Statistical highlights include:

  • 34% of businesses surveyed plan to implement an SEO strategy for the first time in 2022.

  • 55% of respondents said they are investing in content marketing to serve as a foundation for their SEO efforts.

  • Google Analytics (12%) was the most popular tool for tracking and managing SEO activities.

  • 50% of businesses surveyed pair SEO with PPC to create synergy between the two marketing channels.

  • Increasing organic traffic and conversions are the top two goals respondents said they hope to achieve through their SEO strategies.

Jack Thornburg, VP of Organic Growth at UpCity, says that small businesses can compete with some of the bigger players in their industry through a comprehensive, concerted SEO effort.

“Good things happen when your business is found where potential customers are looking,” Jack says. “Not only does a solid SEO strategy increase brand awareness as people start to see your business in their search results, but it also helps your company’s online credibility and establishes trust, which can be a major factor in converting high-quality leads.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity VP of Organic Growth Jack Thornburg at jack@upcity.com.

180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,
Chicago, IL 60601
312-445-9615


