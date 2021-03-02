U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,886.16
    -15.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,489.47
    -46.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.11
    -135.72 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.74
    -33.58 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.88
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.00
    +9.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.73
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    -0.0360 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3969
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7170
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,763.39
    -1,516.70 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.58
    -29.07 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Partnership to improve protein content of pulse-based ingredients

Protein Industries Canada
·1 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada will be making their 16th technology project announcement, and their third based out of Alberta. The project, featuring a consortium of GrainFrac Inc., Tomtene Seed Farms and Ripple Foods PBC, is aimed at developing high-protein pulse-based ingredients using technology with lower energy and water requirements related to processing.

The announcement will take place virtually on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 9 a.m. MST. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z6-U186ZToy53jdP6s69SQ. Project participants will be available to answer questions following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Burski
Protein Industries Canada
Regina, SK
306-581-1340
miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca