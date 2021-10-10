U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.65 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.46 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2050
    +0.5890 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,903.60
    +49.68 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.74 (+1.34%)
     

UPCOMING DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SESN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 18, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025, the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit charges Sesen Bio and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit was commenced on August 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York. A similar lawsuit, Cizek v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07309, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit must be filed no later than October 18, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (ii) 3 of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (iii) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (iv) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (v) as a result, Sesen Bio's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (vi) consequently, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (vii) as such, defendants' positive statements about Sesen Bio's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain "recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality." On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell approximately 57%.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that "it appears that [Sesen Bio] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval." As a result, Sesen Bio expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023. On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell an additional 42%.

Finally, on August 18, 2021, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled "Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show." Citing "hundreds of pages of internal documents" and "three people familiar with the matter," the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was "marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose." On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell an additional 13%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Sesen Bio securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-deadline-robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announces-that-sesen-bio-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit--sesn-301396396.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • He Spent a Career Building His Retirement Savings. Now He’s Reluctant to Spend It Down.

    Living in Retirement: Our semi-retired columnist muses on why he's disinclined to begin spending down the savings he worked for three decades to build.

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 1,800 Flights

    Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air-traffic-control problems in Florida that rippled throughout its operation. The problems started Friday evening, when severe weather in Florida prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to impose an air-traffic-management program, resulting in a large number of cancellations and leaving customers and crew members out of place, an airline spokesperson said Saturday.

  • Soaring Energy Prices Raise Concerns About U.S. Inflation, Economy

    Factories and service providers require energy to boost production, but oil and natural-gas supplies are tight.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • What's behind supply chain breakdowns?

    In recent months, supply chain problems have been blamed for shortages affecting just about every sector of industry and commerce. But what exactly is broken, and why? Correspondent David Pogue asked the experts to supply answers.

  • Analyst Report: PG&E Corporation

    PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

  • Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance strikes debt deal with Credit Suisse

    The GFG Alliance said on Sunday it had agreed a debt restructuring deal with Credit Suisse for its Australian steel and coal mining assets, and announced plans to inject 50 million pounds ($68 million) into the restart of its Rotherham electric furnace in the United Kingdom. GFG, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has been scrambling to refinance its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital filed for insolvency in March. The debt restructuring for its Australia assets will allow GFG to make a "substantial upfront payment" to Greensill Bank and Credit Suisse, with the balance paid in instalments until the new maturity date of June 2023, a statement from GFG said.

  • Indra Nooyi Pushes Employers for the Flexible Work Arrangements She Didn’t Have

    The former PepsiCo CEO describes her journey in corporate America in her new memoir and calls for a federal policy for paid parental leave.

  • This Banking Giant Is Imposing Harsher Rules on Unvaccinated Staff

    One major employer has some strict rules in place for employees who don't get a COVID-19 vaccination.

  • An energy crisis is gripping the world, with potentially grave consequences

    Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday - up from $1.72 in April. As the global economy recovers and global leaders prepare to gather for a landmark conference on climate change, the sudden energy crunch hitting the wo

  • UK energy crisis - live: Action on gas prices needed ‘now’, with factories ‘days’ from shutdown, industry says

    Follow for the latest updates