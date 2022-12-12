Upcoming Relocation of MGI to Sweden; Investor Information Including Timetable

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF): As communicated by way of press release on 1 November 2022, the extraordinary general meeting of the Company has resolved to relocate the Company's registered office from Malta to Sweden.

No actions are required from MGI's shareholders in connection with the relocation. All MGI shares will be automatically converted from Maltese to Swedish shares in connection with MGI becoming a Swedish company. Each shareholder will hold the same amount of shares in MGI after the relocation as such shareholder held before the relocation. MGI's shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange however with a new Swedish ISIN SE0018538068.

The relocation is expected to be registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) on 2 January 2023, following which Euroclear Sweden AB will be the Company's new central securities depository. The anticipated timing of certain corporate actions in connection therewith is set out below. The information and time table set out in this press release are presented solely for information purposes, and as noted above, no actions are required by any shareholders.

Friday 30 December 2022: The last day of trading of the Company's shares with the existing Maltese ISIN (MT0000580101) and the settlement date for trades in the Maltese ISIN.

Monday 2 January 2023: Registration of the relocation with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the first day of trading of the Company's shares with the new Swedish ISIN (SE0018538068).

Tuesday 3 January 2023: Settlement date for trades of the Company's shares carried out on 30 December 2022 and the record date for automated change from Maltese ISIN to Swedish ISIN.

Wednesday 4 January 2023: Swedish ISIN will be credited to shareholders' securities accounts and the Maltese ISIN will be debited from shareholders' securities accounts and settlement date for trades carried out on Monday 2 January 2023.

The time table set out above is preliminary and may change due to factors outside the Company's control (such as e.g. the actions taken by government agencies and other third parties in different jurisdictions).

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

SOURCE: Media and Games Invest SE





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731295/Upcoming-Relocation-of-MGI-to-Sweden-Investor-Information-Including-Timetable



