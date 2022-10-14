U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.77
    -3.34 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.90
    -28.10 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.16
    -0.76 (-4.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    -0.0057 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    -0.0157 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6810
    +1.4990 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,193.04
    -258.43 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.49
    -12.69 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

UPDATED: American Brain Coalition selects Cohen Veterans Bioscience executive as new Board Member

·2 min read

Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, PhD, Senior Director of External Affairs at Cohen Veterans Bioscience, to serve on Board of Directors of the American Brain Coalition

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain research and advocacy non-profit Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is pleased to announce that Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, PhD, Senior Director of External Affairs, has been named a new member of the Board of Directors of the American Brain Coalition (ABC).

(PRNewsfoto/Cohen Veterans Bioscience)
(PRNewsfoto/Cohen Veterans Bioscience)

ABC is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization comprised of the leading professional neurological, psychological, and psychiatric associations and patient organizations in the United States. Collectively, the ABC members seek to advance the understanding of the functions of the brain, and to reduce the burden of brain disorders and diseases through public education and advocacy.

Dr. Ferland-Beckham is a translational neuroscientist by training, with over 20 years of experience developing and validating preclinical models of neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injury. She is also an experienced public policy and advocacy professional, having spent nearly 10 years working on advocacy and public policy issues at the local, state and federal levels. Dr. Ferland-Beckham is a former AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow at the NIH. She joined CVB in 2017 and currently leads External Affairs, focusing on advocacy and educational programming on behalf of veterans and millions of others who have suffered from brain trauma.

"ABC's mission to reduce the burden of brain disorders is aligned to our mission at CVB, which is to advance development of precision diagnostic tests and therapies for patients who suffer from brain trauma," said Magali Haas, CEO of CVB. "So, we are delighted that Dr. Ferland-Beckham is joining the ABC Board and will be able to use her vast expertise to support their mission."

Dr. Ferland-Beckham adds: "It is a great privilege to join the ABC Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for brain health. I am looking forward to working alongside this impressive group of individuals united by the same mission to improve the lives of all those affected by brain diseases and disorders, and I look forward to bringing my experiences as both a neuroscientist and public policy advocate to the ABC as it continues to advance its important mission."

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/updated-american-brain-coalition-selects-cohen-veterans-bioscience-executive-as-new-board-member-301650025.html

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Recommended Stories

  • Why Zscaler Stock Was Down This Week

    Week to date, shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) were down 18% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell sharply after company President Amit Sinha announced he would resign on Oct. 21 to take a CEO position at a privately held technology business. Sinha is not leaving for a competitor, according to Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci, who confirmed that information with the company.

  • After Failed Sales Attempt, Kohl's Faces Another Headache

    In an open letter to shareholders, the owner of a 5% stake in the retailer offers an aggressive proposal.

  • Caterpillar CEO to continue in post after company waives retirement policy

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Thursday its board had waived the policy requiring Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby to retire at age 65. Caterpillar follows Target Corp, which last month scrapped its retirement policy so that CEO Brian Cornell can stay at the retailer's helm. Umpleby, 64, assumed the role as Caterpillar's chief executive in 2017, helping the heavy machinery-maker expand offerings across its construction and mining business segments, according to Caterpillar's website.

  • 5G from Satellites – Join Fireside with CEOs of Satixfy & EDNC Tues at 2PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with SatixFy and Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDNC) on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 2 PM ET to discuss […]

  • Beyond Meat COO Douglas W. Ramsey is leaving the company after being suspended for allegedly biting a man's nose

    Beyond Meat Inc. said Friday Chief Operating Officer Douglas W. Ramsey is leaving the company with immediate effect. The company made the announcement in a regulatory filing, that noted Ramsey had been suspended in September. The suspension came after Ramsey allegedly bit a man's nose during an altercation in Arkansas, as MarketWatch previously reported. Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations, who was put in place to oversee operational activities on an interim basis,

  • TD creates COO role, fills it with familiar face amid First Horizon deal

    If and when the First Horizon deal closes, TD would move from No. 8 to No. 6 on the list of the largest U.S. banks.

  • Former Northrop CEO Wes Bush joins Tysons investment firm Red Cell Partners

    Former Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) executive Wes Bush has landed a new gig in Greater Washington. Tysons-based Red Cell Partners, an investment and incubation firm focused on tech companies working in national security and health care, said Friday it has tapped Bush to be a new director and adviser. Grant Verstandig, chairman, CEO and founding partner of Red Cell, said in a statement that Bush’s background and skills will help his company convert “ideas into products and technologies that will succeed at scale.”

  • A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit

    Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit.

  • Leonardo Dicaprio-backed fintech Aspiration names new Chief Executive Officer

    Albrecht, who joined the company earlier this year as Chief Sustainability Officer, succeeds Aspiration co-founder Andrei Cherny who served as CEO for nine years. Cherny will retain his position on the board, the company said in a statement.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Patterson Cos. names new CEO, after Mark Walchirk resigns after violating policy, demonstrating poor judgment

    Patterson Companies Inc. said Thursday that is has named Don Zurbay as chief executive officer. Zurbay, who was most recently the dental and animal health company's chief financial officer, succeeds Mark Walchirk as CEO. Walchirk had resigned from the company, after it was determined that he "violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment regarding an encounter with an employee," Patterson said in a statement. Current Corporate Controller Kevin Barry was named interim CFO. "Patterson is

  • Colliers acquires majority stake in Phoenix real estate management firm

    The Valley company, which will be rebranded as Colliers, was founded in 1986 as an independent firm and is now one of the leading commercial real estate property management firms with a focus on the Southwestern U.S.

  • Black Men Rewarded: Ben Crump, Grant Hill & More Honored at Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit

    The Black Men XCEL Summit Awards honored five Black men whose achievements, influence, impact, and leadership have helped Black men

  • Do Republic Services' (NYSE:RSG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Industry Moves: JD Sports Fashion CFO to Step Down + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Kohl’s Faces New Push to Change Board From Activist

    Macellum Advisors, which has been agitating for change for some time, said it would launch a proxy fight if at least three directors aren't replaced immediately.

  • Activist Investor Urges Kohl’s to Replace Board Members

    Hedge fund Macellum is targeting the department-store chain’s chairman, as well as other long-serving directors.

  • Retailer Kohl's faces fresh call for board rejig from activist group Macellum

    Macellum owns about 5% of the retailer and wants its candidates to replace some of the long-tenured directors, including chairman Peter Boneparth and other members of the executive committee. This is not the first attempt by Macellum, which is led by veteran retail investor Jonathan Duskin, to change the board.

  • REPORT: FinTech market set for cooling and consolidation, as macroeconomic factors bite

    Finch Capital ‘State of European FinTech Report 2022’ finds raising funds by FinTechs is becoming more competitive and price sensitive, despite record levels of undeployed investment capital.

  • Toshiba Shares Gain On Reports Of Potential $19B Takeover Bid

    A domestic investor-led group was looking at a $19 billion bid for Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY) - a potential deal that would likely lead to foreign activist shareholders being bought out after years of tension. Toshiba and activist shareholders have been at odds over the company's direction, with several large foreign funds pushing the conglomerate to consider private equity bids. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners has been a preferred bidder, Reuters reported citing