Get the updated Apple AirPods Pro at Black Friday 2021 prices on Amazon now

You can get the updated Apple AirPods Pro for less than $190 right now at Amazon.

Of the many discounts available for Black Friday 2021, deals on tech are some of the most coveted—and Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are at the top of many shoppers' lists. If you've been considering getting the new upgraded model but were leery of paying full price, Amazon has a deal right now you don't want to miss.

Amazon is selling the latest model of the AirPods Pro—which have generally retailed between $200 and $230 for previous models—with wireless charging case for $189.99. This new version of the buds adds MagSafe, which means you can hold the earbuds near a MagSafe charger and they will snap firmly into place and start charging.

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as our ranking of the best headphones overall, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connected to devices easily and the silicon ear tips that come with purchases come in multiple sizes to match your preferred fit. The AirPod Pros also have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home.

If you're looking for a holiday gift that'll truly wow your loved ones, the Apple AirPods Pro are hard to beat. But be sure to shop soon, as these beloved buds may sell out fast.

