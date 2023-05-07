Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals on GE, Klahaite and Aiper

Shopping for Amazon deals? Here are the best of the best including markdowns on batteries, pool vacuums, stand mixers and more.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a powerful pool vacuum, a convenient kitchen mixer and a must-have bug zapper, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $27.99 (Save $32) GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer for $169 (Save $130) Save up to 20% on batteries at Amazon Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner from $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100 to $120) WOpet Automatic Pet Feeder for $69.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20) Embark Dog DNA Testing Kit for $159 (Save $40) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from $219 (Save $15.04 to $60.99) Vitamix 64-Ounce 5200 Professional-Grade Self-Cleaning Blender from $379.95 (Save $60.97 to $170.05) Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99 (Save $15) Vewior H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $57.72 with on-page coupon (Save $38.27)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 53% down: This popular bug zapper

Keep bugs at bay with this bug zapper, on sale now at Amazon.

Nothing ruins a backyard barbecue more than pesky mosquitos, moths and bugs. If you want to say goodbye to bugs that bite and bother, consider picking up the Klahaite electronic bug zapper. This must-have outdoor mosquito zapper would usually run you $59.99, but you can get it today for just $27.99 thanks to an incredible 53% markdown. Perfect for your backyard, garden or balcony, the gadget is designed to keep bugs at bay in areas as large as 2,100 square feet and uses blue-violet light to attract mosquitoes, gnats, flies and more.

$27.99 at Amazon (Save $32)

2. Save $130: This durable stand mixer

Grab this GE stand mixer for a tasty price today at Amazon.

A sturdy stand mixer is a kitchen essential for home chefs and bakers alike. If you're in the market for a new countertop mixer, the GE tilt-head electric stand mixer is a solid choice and it's on sale now at Amazon for just $169—43% off the full $299 list price. The 7-speed mixer comes with a roomy 5.3-quart bowl with a pouring shield and plenty of useful attachments, including a flat beater, a dough hook and a wire whisk.

$169 at Amazon (Save $130)

3. Up to 20% off: These long-lasting batteries

Stock up on batteries and save big with these Amazon deals.

Never get stuck with a dead remote again when you stock up on batteries today at Amazon. Right now you can save big on everything from rechargeable AAA batteries to D cell batteries and more. Perfect for powering your everyday devices, we love that these batteries provide long-lasting power in a pinch.

Shop batteries at Amazon

4. Under $180: This cult-favorite pool vacuum

Keep your pool clean with this robot pool vacuum on sale at Amazon today.

It's time to get your pool ready for summer 2023. The Aiper Seagull SE cordless robotic pool cleaner is a worthy investment and will keep your pool looking spotless without leaving a huge hole in your budget. Great for above and in-ground flat pools up to 40 feet, the cordless vacuum lasts 90 minutes on a single charge, is outfitted with two powerful brushes and has self-parking capabilities. Usually priced at $299.99 you can get the pool vacuum for as little as $179.99 in gray when you click the on-page coupon.

From $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100 to $120)

5. $20 off: This automatic pet feeder

Wopet Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser.

You can keep your furry ones fed right with the WOpet automatic feeder. Typically listed for $89.99, you can get the smart device for $69.99 thanks to a $20 markdown when you click the on-page coupon. This is actually a slightly downgraded model of our favorite pet feeder, the WOpet Smart Feeder (now $129.99) with the main difference being the advanced device features a built-in camera for video recordings. Aside from that, the more-affordable WOpet still has the technology to schedule up to four automated feedings of up to 4.5 cups of dry food for cats and dogs. You can even record your own audio message to encourage your pets to eat.

$69.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Embark Dog DNA Testing Kit

Get one of the best dog DNA tests for a more wallet-friendly price with this Amazon deal.

Learn more about the four-legged friend in your home with the Embark dog DNA test. Normally priced at $199, you can get the user-friendly testing kit for 20% off at $159. We ranked the Embark among the best dog DNA tests we've ever tried for how comprehensive it is with an extensive database of breeds and detailed analysis in its results. Similar to human DNA testers, the Embark has a breed breakdown that compares your dog with other dogs in the database with similar mixes and matches, according to percentage.

$159 at Amazon (Save $40)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

When it comes to smartwatches, you can't beat the look of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now on sale.

Keep your favorite smartphone features out of your pocket and on your wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Normally priced from $279.99, the sleek device is on sale for as low as $219 thanks to a price cut of $60.99. We ranked the Galaxy Watch 5 as the best smartwatch for Android users thanks to its vibrant display and curved case that feels more comfortable on the wrist. Samsung has also added improved accessibility features, including a new high-contrast font, color corrections and filters and the option to remove UI animations and reduce transparency and blur.

From $219 at Amazon (Save $15.04 to $60.99)

3. Vitamix 64-Ounce 5200 Professional-Grade Self-Cleaning Blender

The Vitamix 5200 has plenty of space for blending your favorite treats and Amazon has it on sale today.

Make big batches of your favorite smoothies and more with the Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender. Normally priced at $549.99, you can get the kitchen appliance with a 64-ounce container for 31% off at $379.95. Vitamix models rank highly among the best blenders we've ever tested for blending power and intuitive controls, with the 5200 being no exception. The developer says this particular model features speed controls that are easily adjustable and stainless-steel blades to effectively chop the toughest ingredients.

From $379.95 at Amazon (Save $60.97 to $170.05)

4. Blink Video Doorbell

The new Blink Video Doorbell records in 1080p and has multiple installation options, now on sale at Amazon.

Keep an eye on the ongoings at your front door with the help of the Blink Video Doorbell. Typically listed for $49.99, this slick outdoor accessory can be yours for $34.99 thanks to a $15 price cut. The Blink ranks among the best smart doorbells we've ever tested thanks to its dual installation methods for both wired and wireless home doorbell setups. The camera's 1080p view looks good day and night, while the two-way talk system is free of delays.

$34.99 at Amazon (Save $15)

5. Vewior H13 True HEPA Air Purifier

Keep your home airflow fresh with this Vewoir air purifier on sale at Amazon today.

With allergy season on the horizon, you can keep your home air flow free of dander (and more) with this Vewior air purifier. Typically listed for $95.99, this countertop-ready appliance can be yours for $57.72 thanks to a 35% discount and an extra 8% coupon on the product page. Vewior says the appliance can clean spaces up to 600 square feet five times a day via three fan speeds that run quieter than other purifiers. The Vewior also comes with a built-in aromatherapy diffuser to make the vibes in your home even more relaxing.

$57.72 with on-page coupon (Save $38.27)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

