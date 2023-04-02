Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Dyson, Ring and Under Armour

Score Amazon deals on Under Armour activewear, Dyson cordless vacuums, Apple AirTags and so much more today.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a powerful Dyson vacuum, one of our favorite video doorbells and must-have Under Armour activewear, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 (Save $150) Apple AirTags 4-Pack for $89.99 (Save $9.01) Save up to 65% on Under Armour activewear at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 for $174.99 at Amazon (Save $75) Proactiv+ 3-Step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment Kit for $28.80 at Amazon (Save $21.15) Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $309.95 (Save $190) Beats Studio Buds from $119.95 (Save $30) Renpho Heated Eye Massager for $51.79 (Save $78.20) Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier for $189 (Save $30.99) Save 20% on select $50 purchases at Amazon for Prime members

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Down 27%: This must-have Dyson vacuum

Pick up this Dyson vacuum for a sweet price today at Amazon.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market, so it's no surprise that their powerful cleaning power typically comes with a high price tag. So, when we see a Dyson deal, we always act fast. For a limited time only you can score the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner for $150 off and ring up at just $399.99. When we tested the similar V10 Absolute model we were thrilled with it's powerful suction and high dirt capacity. Whether you need to give your house a deep clean or simply keep up with crumbs and pet hair on your floors, the V10 Animal can help you get the job done.

$399.99 at Amazon (Save $150)

2. Less than $90: These compact device trackers

Never lose your car keys again with the help of Apple AirTags, now available on sale in a four-pack at Amazon. Normally priced at $99, this collection of compact device trackers is currently 9% off at $89.99. When we tested the AirTags, we praised the easy setup process of the trackers and the frequent precise locational updates on the tags when synced to Apple devices. You can track down your lost keys over a long distance with the Find My app, or just within your own four walls thanks to the built-in speakers broadcasting sounds to help you locate your essentials.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $9.01)

3. Up to 65% off: These stylish activewear pieces

Head to Amazon for deep discounts on Under Armour activewear just in time for spring.

Ready to take your workouts outdoors this spring? Now's the perfect time to refresh your activewear collection with deals on gym shorts, leggings, running shoes and more from Under Armour, now selling for up to 65% off at Amazon. Today you can save as much as 52% on the Under Armour women's HeatGear high no-slip waistband ankle leggings and ring up for as little as $21.46. Meanwhile, opt for the Under Armour men's Performance 2.0 golf polo starting at $11.80 thanks to a 65% markdown.

Save up to 65% at Amazon

4. Save $75: This Reviewed-approved video doorbell

We love this Ring video doorbell and it's on sale now at Amazon.

For keeping a closer eye on your property there's the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, down from $249.99 to just $174.99 today at Amazon thanks to a 30% discount. As one of the best video doorbells we've ever tested, the Pro 2 has fantastic video, loud and clear audio and is even outfitted with built-in Alexa Greetings. While the gadget doesn't support Google or Siri, this doorbell can be easily installed using your existing doorbell wiring and can give you peace of mind when your on vacation or away from your home.

$174.99 at Amazon (Save $75)

5. Under $29: This 3-step skincare kit

Refresh your skincare routine with this Proactiv+ set, on sale today at Amazon.

Give your skin the glow up you've been waiting for with the Proactiv+ 3-step Advanced Skincare acne treatment kit. This 30-day kit comes with Benzoyl Peroxide face wash, Salicylic Acid exfoliator and Pore Minimizer and is designed to prevent breakouts and refresh your skin. Perfect for both teens and adults with sensitive skin, you can pick up the kit for just $28.80 today, saving you $21.15.

$28.80 at Amazon (Save $21.15)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Renpho Heated Eye Massager

You can score the top-rated Renpho eye massager at Amazon for 60% off right now.

Whether you need a way to fight off migraines or simply unwind after a long workday, the Renpho heated eye massager is sure to do the trick. This heated eye massager can help you relax and rest easy and it's on sale for the best price we've seen all year. Down from $129.99 to just $51.79, you can save a whopping 60% when you take advantage of this Amazon deal today.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

2. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a multi-function kitchen appliance now on sale at Amazon.

Whether you're in the mood for a turkey dinner or just a side of fries, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro can make cooking easier. Typically listed for $499.95, this stainless-steel countertop appliance can be in your kitchen for 38% off at $309.95. We ranked the Breville Pro among the best air fryer toaster ovens we've ever tested for its intuitive digital controls that help you prepare everything from toast to a 14-pound turkey. Its compact build lets it slide into any kitchen countertop while also being able to prepare multiple dishes.

$309.95 at Amazon (Save $190)

3. Beats Studio Buds

They may look funky, but the Beats Studio Buds can hold their own amongst other wireless earbuds.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, you won't find a better combo of unique style and powerful sound than the Beats Studio Buds. Normally priced at $149.95, these eye-catching headphones are on sale for $119.95 in multiple chic colors thanks to a $30 price cut. When we tested the Studio Buds, we appreciated its light and ergonomic design that stays secure for long periods of time and makes it easy to put in and take out. The combo is easy to set up while offering solid bass power and clear acoustic audio.

From $119.95 at Amazon (Save $30)

4. Levoit Core 400S

Filter out the more foul smells in your larger home spaces with this Levoit air purifier.

Brace for allergy season with the Levoit Core 400S air purifier keeping your home fresh. Normally priced at $219.99, you can get the cone-shaped appliance in your preferred room for $189 thanks to a 14% discount. Levoit says the Core 400S uses a three-stage filtration system to purify rooms up to 990 square feet in 30 minutes. It specifically traps viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust and pet dander all while running at super-quiet sound levels.

$189 at Amazon (Save $30.99)

5. Prime member home essentials deal

Stock up on everyday essentials on a budget today at Amazon.

Stock up on all the things you need for yourself, your family and your home and save big with your Amazon Prime membership. For a limited time, Amazon Prime shoppers can take a whopping 20% off $50 purchases of qualifying items. Included in the special offer is everything from health and beauty products, groceries, pet essentials, office supplies and baby products. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership yet? No worries, you can sign up for a free trial right now.

Save 20% on $50 purchases at Amazon

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

