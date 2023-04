Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Bose, iRobot and PlayStation

Shop daily savings on home essentials with these Amazon deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on some eco-friendly beauty products, our favorite diaper bag and even a PS5, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

►When is Way Day 2023? Here's what we know about Wayfair's big sale and what to shop early

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99 (Save $15) Save up to 38% on Climate Friendly Beauty Essentials Bose SoundFlex Link for $129 (Save $20) Vewior H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $57.72 with on-page coupon (Save $38.27) Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $199.99 (Save $100) iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO for $399 (Save $250.99) Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack from $38.69 with on-page coupon (Save $42 to $51.30) Renpho RP-GM171 Active Massage Gun from $64.99 with on-page coupon (Save $135 to $190) PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle (Disc Version) for $509 (Save $50.99) JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 (Save $50)

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $15: One of Reviewed's favorite smart doorbells

The Blink Video Doorbell records in 1080p and has multiple installation options for any front door, and Amazon has it on sale today.

Keep an eye on the ongoings at your front door with the help of the Blink Video Doorbell. Typically listed for $49.99, this slick outdoor accessory can be yours for $34.99 thanks to a $15 price cut. The Blink ranks among the best smart doorbells we've ever tested thanks to its dual installation methods for both wired and wireless home doorbell setups. The camera's 1080p view looks good day and night, while the two-way talk system is free of delays.

$34.99 at Amazon (Save $15)

2. Up to 38% off: These climate-friendly beauty products

Shop smart for the planet with these beauty products on sale at Amazon right now.

Earth Day 2023 is coming up and if you want to shop to save the planet, Amazon has a collection of eco-friendly beauty products on sale today. You can refresh your skin with a 36-fluid-ounce refill pack of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash, normally priced at $15.98 but now available for 38% at $9.83. The refill bag packaging is meant to offer the same amount of soothing Triple Oat blend body wash as two 18 fluid-ounce bottles while saving up to 80% in plastic. If you want your kids to help save the Earth with a three-pack of 5.1-ounce Tom's of Maine kids toothpaste for as low as $13.47 thanks to a 10% discount. The fluoride toothpaste protects against cavities while its calcium and silica gently clean teeth, plus its bottle is recyclable.

Save up to 38% at Amazon

3. Save $20: One of Reviewed's favorite portable Bluetooth speakers

The Bose SoundLink Flex speaker can come with you to any setting and it's on sale at Amazon today.

Turn any outdoor event into a real party this summer by grabbing the Bose SoundLink Flex speaker. Normally priced at $149, this wireless Bluetooth device can be yours for $20 off at $129. The SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers for having a big, balanced sound in a rugged design. It may be shaped like a poundcake, but the speaker can be placed in a variety of positions or hung from its strap while also being dust- and water-resistant.

$129 at Amazon (Save $20)

4. Less than $50: This hefty air purifier

This Vewior air purifier freshens-up home air flows at a wallet-friendly price from Amazon today.

With allergy season on the horizon, you can keep your home air flow free of dander (and more) with this Vewior air purifier. Typically listed for $95.99, this countertop-ready appliance can be yours for $57.72 thanks to a 35% discount and an extra 8% coupon on the product page. Vewior says the appliance can clean spaces up to 600 square feet five times a day via three fan speeds that run quieter than other purifiers. The Vewior also comes with a built-in aromatherapy diffuser to make the vibes in your home even more relaxing.

$57.72 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $38.27)

5. 33% off: This 4K smart TV

This Insignia Smart Fire TV has great visuals and a user-friendly interface, now on sale at Amazon.

Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with the Insignia F30 LED 4K Smart Fire TV. Normally priced at $299.99, this 43-inch screen is on sale for 33% off at $199.99. Insignia says the F30 comes with built-in Alexa voice control so you can find exactly what show you're looking for, play music, switch inputs and more. The Fire TV platform included in the screen gets you access to over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes on top of access to streaming sites like Disney+ and Hulu.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $100)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO

Keep your carpets, floors and more fresh with the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO on sale at Amazon today.

If there's some more spring cleaning that needs to be done, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum can do it all without you having to lift a finger. Normally priced at $649.99, this smart cleaning appliance is on sale for 39% off at $399. iRobot Roomba vacuums rank high among the best robot vacuums we've ever tested and the i4+ has similar features to those beloved models, particularly the ability to self-empty collected debris into the Clean Base charging station. It also has a larger battery than the Roomba i3+, our favorite value Roomba, for longer stretches of self-mapping cleaning time when you need it.

$399 at Amazon (Save $250.99)

2. Ruvalino Diaper Bag

The Reviewed-approved Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack is on sale at Amazon today.

Take all your parenting essentials on the go with the Ruvalino diaper bag. Typically listed for $89.99, this spacious backpack is on sale in multiple colors for as low as $38.69 thanks to a $47 price cut and an additional 10% coupon on the product page. We named the Ruvalino the best diaper bag we've ever tested for its numerous compartments that can fit everything from wipes and creams to bottles and even a laptop. It also has many organizational pockets on the inside, including diaper pockets on the sides of the inner pack so it's easier to dig through the bag.

From $38.69 with on-page coupon (Save $42 to $51.30)

3. Renpho RP-GM171 Active Massage Gun

Save on a Renpho massage gun on sale at Amazon today.

Ease your muscle tension whenever you want with the Renpho RP-GM171 active massage gun. Normally priced at $199.99, you can get the portable fitness accessory for a whopping 68% discount in black at $64.99. Renpho says this particular model weighs only 1.5 pounds and has a brushless motor that runs super quietly. Despite its compact size and weight, the massage gun can work with five massage speeds and also comes with five massage heads to tend to different muscle sections.

From $64.99 at Amazon (Save $135 to $190)

4. Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Get the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 with this Amazon bundle deal available now.

Gamers rejoice! The PlayStation 5 is back in stock and Amazon is offering the special God of War Ragnarök bundle on sale today for $509—a $50.99 discount from the listing price of $559.99. The PS5 is one of our favorite gaming consoles for its fast solid-state storage to capture digital downloads and its ability to display 4K HDR gameplay. The cherry on top is its new DualSense wireless controller, with its rounded design and haptic triggers on the back it has more dynamic, subtle vibrations and resistance so you can truly feel the struggle and action in your favorite games.

$509 at Amazon (Save $50.99)

►More: Game on with this PlayStation 5 'God of War Ragnarök' bundle on sale at Amazon for $51 off

5. JBL Tune 130NC Headphones

Get noise-canceling power in the palm of your hand with these JBL Tune earbuds on sale at Amazon.

Play your favorite tunes and take your essential calls without distraction thanks to the JBL Tune 130NC headphones. Typically listed for $99.95, these compact in-ear buds are now half-off at Amazon for $49.95. JBL says the Tune 130NC set comes with Pure Bass Sound technology that makes you truly feel the rhythm of your custom playlists while also having active noise-canceling technology, including Ambient Aware so you can stay alert to surrounding noises and TalkThru that lets you talk and listen while keeping the headphones on. The buds are also waterproof and sweatproof, letting you enjoy up to 40 hours of power in the headphones' battery.

$49.95 at Amazon (Save $50)

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop today's best savings on Bose, iRobot and PlayStation