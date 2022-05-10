Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now
Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.
The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. This list can include a powerful vacuum, an HD TV and a compact air fryer.
Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!
Best Buy Deal of the Day picks
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $27.99 (Save $22)
Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 120mm System Cabinet Fan Kit with RGB Lighting for $29.99 (Save $50)
Insignia 43-Inch Class N10 Series LED Full HD TV for $199.99 (Save $60)
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Smart Tower Air Purifier and Fan from $379.99 (Save $120)
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum for $529.99 (Save $170)
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $149.99 (Save $30)
Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $329.99 (Save $120)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $649.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $949.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy laptop deals
HP 15.6-Inch ENVY 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $619.99 (Save $200)
Dell 15.6-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $849.99 (Save $150)
Best Buy cellphone deals
Lively Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors for $49.99 (Save $50)
Lively Jitterbug Smart3 Smartphone for Seniors for $74.99 (Save $75)
Best Buy smart home device deals
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
eero 6 AX1800 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $169 (Save $30)
Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat and Nest Hub 7-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation) for $299.98 (Save $50)
Swann Enforcer 8-Channel 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 4K UHD 2TB Security Camera System for $349.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy appliance deals
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $60)
KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer for $49.99 (Save $10)
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $64.99 (Save $60 to $75)
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ for $159.99 (Save $60)
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $349.99 (Save $100)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $599.99 (Save $178 to $183)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Stackable Gas Dryer with Sensor Dry from $699.99 (Save $135 to $290)
Samsung 2.2-Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer for $799.99 (Save $190)
Samsung 28-Cubic Foot Large-Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator from $1,999.99 (Save $150 to $160)
Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for $19.99 (Save $20)
Bella Pro Series Countertop Indoor Smokeless 12-by-16-Inch Electric Grill for $39.99 (Save $10)
Blue Yeti 10th Anniversary Edition USB Multi-Pattern Electret Condenser Microphone for $109.99 (Save $20)
SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger with Google Assistant from $129.99 (Save $70)
Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven with 11-in-1 Functionality for $229.99 (Save $60)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $239.99 (Save $110)
WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $249.99 (Save $113)
Samsung MX-T50 Sound Tower 500-Watt Wireless Speaker for $299.99 (Save $200)
Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $499.99 (Save $300)
Insignia 70-Inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $649.99 (Save $100)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While it rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. It recently completed a three-day sale that featured discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. The most recent three-day sale, for instance, ended on Sunday, May 8. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When is Best Buy's next sale?
While the tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year, the next major sales event Best Buy has is its Memorial Day sale. The date for that deal display has yet to be announced, but you can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.
When is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale?
While Best Buy has yet to reveal the specific date of its Memorial Day 2022 sale, it's expected to take place around the time of the holiday. Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 31 so the sale will most likely start sometime at the end of the prior week and finish shortly after the holiday.
