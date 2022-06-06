Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now
Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.
The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a powerful kitchen mixer, a large external storage device and a compact home security camera.
Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!
Best Buy Deal of the Day picks
Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $12.99 (Save $37)
Eufy Security Outdoor Cam Pro Wired 2K Spotlight Camera from $49.99 (Save $30 to $50)
Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Controls from $239.99 (Save $105)
WD easystore 16TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $279.99 (Save $193)
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $150)
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $309.99 (Save $140)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $429.99 (Save $20)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $849.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
Best Buy laptop deals
Samsung 15.6-Inch Galaxy Book LED Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (Save $200)
Dell 17-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $879.99 (Save $200)
Lenovo 14-Inch Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel Evo Platform Core i7 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,049.99 (Save $400)
Best Buy cellphone deals
Best Buy smart home device deals
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
Meta Portal TV Big Screen Smart Video Calling for $99.99 (Save $50)
Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and Wi-Fi from $219.99 (Save $40)
Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat and Nest Hub 7-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation) for $249.98 (Save $100)
Swann Enforcer 8-Channel 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 4K UHD 2TB Security Camera System for $349.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy appliance deals
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $99.99 (Save $50)
Insignia 4.3-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for $179.99 (Save $90)
Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $309.99 (Save $59 to $104)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Top Load Washer for $629.99 (Save $135)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Gas Dryer with Sensor Dry from $699.99 (Save $290)
Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)
Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found
SanDisk Ultra PLUS 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $49.99 (Save $45)
Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger with Alexa and Airplay 2 for $89.99 (Save $110)
Blue Yeti 10th Anniversary Edition USB Multi-Pattern Electret Condenser Microphone for $109.99 (Save $20)
SmoothSkin Bare+ IPL Hair Removal System for $200 (Save $79)
LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $699.99 (Save $200)
CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop for $1,649.99 (Save $300)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. For example, the retailer recently completed its Memorial Day sale and is still hosting its Appliances Memorial Day sale through Wednesday, June 8. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Its current appliance sale is running for a little under three weeks. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When is Best Buy's next sale?
The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.
