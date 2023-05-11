Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Renpho, Cricut and Apple

Enjoy Walmart deals on massage guns, smartwatches, craft machines and more while supplies last.

Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today's best Walmart discounts are on must-have items across categories like home goods, tech, fashion staples and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals right now.

Shop Walmart deals

Featured Walmart deal for spring

Renpho Pocket-Sized Deep Tissue Mini Massager

Save big on this Renpho massage gun right now at Walmart.

A high-quality massage gun is great for relieving aches and pains and speeding up muscle recovery after intense workouts. While some massage guns come with hefty price tags, the Renpho pocket-sized deep tissue mini massager is easier on your budget. The compact massage gun comes with four heads, a carry case and five adjustable speeds. Typically selling for $95.99, you can get the massage gun for just $29.99 today at Walmart.

$29.99 at Walmart (Save $66)

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

Shop Walmart deals

Walmart TV deals

Save big on smart screens from TCL, Vizio and Hisense today at Walmart.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart tech deals

Get top-notch tech at bargain prices right now at Walmart.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart toy deals

Shop Walmart's daily deals for incredible discounts on toys your little ones will love.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Walmart fashion and beauty deals

Stock up on affordable beauty products and style staples at Walmart.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart kitchen deals

Save big on this 10-piece cookware set at Walmart.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart gaming deals

Set out on a perilous adventure in "Elden Ring," which is on sale at Walmart.

Shop gaming deals at Walmart

Walmart home deals

Get ready for outdoor parties this summer with this fire pit deal from Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Walmart furniture deals

This patio set is one of many great furniture pieces on sale today at Walmart.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart fitness deals

Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.

Shop fitness deals at Walmart

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop Walmart deals

