U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,128.72
    -214.11 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on NewAir, Microsoft and Carote

Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop the best Walmart deals available today for savings on tech, home appliances and so much more.
Shop the best Walmart deals available today for savings on tech, home appliances and so much more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today's best Walmart discounts are on must-have items across categories like home goods, tech, fashion staples and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals while you still can.

Shop Walmart deals

Featured Walmart deal

NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler

Save big on this efficient mini fridge today at Walmart.
Save big on this efficient mini fridge today at Walmart.

Keep all your favorite beverages perfectly chilled with the NewAir beverage refrigerator cooler. This mini-fridge could be the perfect addition to your back deck, garage, office or kitchen. It can fit a whopping 126 cans and is outfitted with removable storage racks and a thermostat with seven custom cooling settings. Usually retailing for $425, you can take home the refrigerator for just $199.99 today, a $225.01 markdown.

$199.99 at Walmart (Save $225.01)

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. Renpho Digital Body Weight Scale for $24.99 (Save $25)

  2. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $47.99 (Save $17)

  3. Udreamer Vinyl Record Player Turntable for $45.99 (Save $114)

  4. Renpho H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $69.99 (Save $130)

  5. Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick White Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set for $89.99 (Save $150.01)

  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 (Save $40)

  7. Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $100)

  8. NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler for $199.99 (Save $225.01)

  9. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm from $329 (Save $70)

  10. Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)

Shop Walmart deals

Walmart TV deals

Save on amazing TVs and plasmas at Walmart.
Save on amazing TVs and plasmas at Walmart.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available for pre-order: Learn more about the new smartphone here

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.
Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart tech deals

Get top-notch tech at bargain prices right now at Walmart.
Get top-notch tech at bargain prices right now at Walmart.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart toy deals

Shop Walmart's daily deals for incredible discounts on toys your little ones will love.
Shop Walmart's daily deals for incredible discounts on toys your little ones will love.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Walmart fashion and beauty deals

Stock up on beauty products at Walmart.
Stock up on beauty products at Walmart.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now.
Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart gaming deals

Set out on a perilous adventure in &quot;Elden Ring,&quot; which is on sale at Walmart.
Set out on a perilous adventure in "Elden Ring," which is on sale at Walmart.

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Samsung deal: The Samsung Jet vacuum will make cleaning easy work—get it for $100 off today

Walmart home deals

Get ready for outdoor parties this summer with this fire pit deal from Walmart.
Get ready for outdoor parties this summer with this fire pit deal from Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.
Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Walmart furniture deals

This patio set is one of many great furniture pieces on sale today at Walmart.
This patio set is one of many great furniture pieces on sale today at Walmart.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart fitness deals

Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.
Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.

Shop fitness deals at Walmart

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart deals: Shop discounts on NewAir, Microsoft and Carote

Recommended Stories

  • $90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders

    Companies from toothpaste makers to even discounters are adding more premium items like designer body creams and services as they reach out to wealthier shoppers who are still spending freely even in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economic environment.

  • Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

    With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children's book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. Khalil giggled.

  • Tesla Beats on Deliveries. The Stakes Are High After the Stock Had a Monster Quarter.

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter and produced 440,808 units. The production numbers were inline with expectations. Coming into Monday trading, Tesla stock is up about 68% so far this year.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOPEC+ Makes Su

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Real estate giant makes prediction over housing affordability squeeze

    America's real estate market won't see better affordability "any time soon" due to a lack of housing supply and a steep decline in new home construction, RE/MAX's CEO says.

  • America’s offices are suffering under a dark cloud of malaise, as half of workers say they’re unhappy

    Roughly half of working Americans say they are not satisfied in their jobs. Millennials and Gen Z are the unhappiest.

  • OPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.15 mbpd from May to year-end

    Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production amounting to around 1.15 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability. The group had been largely expected to stick to its already agreed 2 million bpd cuts when its ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets virtually on Monday. Last October, OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, agreed output cuts of 2 million bpd from November until the end of the year, angering Washington as tighter supply boosts oil prices.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.