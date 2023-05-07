Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Renpho, Cricut and AovoPro
Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today's best Walmart discounts are on must-have items across categories like home goods, tech, fashion staples and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals right now.
Featured Walmart deal for spring
Renpho Pocket-Sized Deep Tissue Mini Massager
A high-quality massage gun is great for relieving aches and pains and speeding up muscle recovery after intense workouts. While some massage guns come with hefty price tags, the Renpho pocket-sized deep tissue mini massager is easier on your budget. The compact massage gun comes with four heads, a carry case and five adjustable speeds. Typically selling for $95.99, you can get the massage gun for just $29.99 today at Walmart.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Renpho Pocket-Sized Deep Tissue Mini Massager for $29.99 (Save $66)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $149 (Save $80 to $130)
Cricut Joy Machine and DIY Card Making Bundle for $159.99 (Save $80.36)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $110)
PowerSmart 21-Inch 3-in-1 Gas Powered Lawn Mower with 209cc Engine for $239.99 (Save $210)
AovoPro ES80 Foldable Electric Scooter for $267.99 (Save $171.01)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $106 (Save $42)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $70)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $398 (Save $130)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Gateway 14.1-Inch 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Ultra Slim Notebook from $279 (Save $300)
Apple 10.2-Inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $929 (Save $270.99)
Walmart tech deals
Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79 (Save $99)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $149 (Save $80 to $130)
Walmart toy deals
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $25.97 (Save $14.03)
Way To Celebrate! 68-Inch Plush Jumbo Dog for $44.50 (Save $44.50)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $54.99 (Save $10)
Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama Series for $72 (Save $17.99)
Walmart fashion and beauty deals
Olay 1.3-Fluid-Ounce Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Serum for $24.94 (Save $5)
Calvin Klein 1.7-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $26.48 (Save $30.52)
Walmart kitchen deals
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle from $34.99 (Save $65 to $70)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set for $79 (Save $20)
Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Set for $79.99 (Save $90)
Walmart gaming deals
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy 35th Anniversary Arcade Game for $449.97 (Save $50.02)
Walmart home deals
Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum for $44.48 (Save $19.52)
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $46.14 (Save $17.54 to $22.86)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $199.99 (Save $30)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save up to $32.43)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $84 (Save $15)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $185 (Save $142)
Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $325 (Save $238)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens Delahey Studio Outdoor Day Sofa for $299 (Save $75)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart fitness deals
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $397 (Save $402)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $497 (Save $100)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
