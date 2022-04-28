U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,195.63
    +11.67 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.06
    -7.87 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,508.15
    +19.22 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.50
    -11.54 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.68
    +0.66 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.38 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0410 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    -0.0124 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1640
    +2.7200 (+2.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,977.90
    +282.61 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.23
    -8.61 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.94
    +70.33 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Updated Financial Calendar for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ORPHAZYME A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORPHY
  • OZYMF
ORPHAZYME A/S
ORPHAZYME A/S

Orphazyme A/S in restructuring
Company announcement
No. 22/2022
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2022 Orphazyme A/S in restructuring (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces an update to the Company’s Financial Calendar for the remainder of 2022 following the current status of the in-court restructuring proceedings of the Company (please see company announcements no. 10/2022 and 11/2022).

Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
No later than six weeks prior to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Annual Report 2021
May 16, 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022
No later than 1 month after the completion of the ongoing in-court restructuring proceedings

Interim Report First Half 2022
August 25, 2022


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S in restructuring

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: +45 2898 9055

John Sommer Schmidt, Restructuring Administrator: +45 8620 7500


About Orphazyme
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol
Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. The Company plans to request a Type C Meeting with the FDA in Q2 2022.

Forward-looking statement
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise, including forward-looking statements about the Company’s intention to file annual and interim reports in Denmark, and host an annual general meeting, and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, including pursuant to regulatory or judicial intervention. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Sinks in Worst Drop Ever on Grim Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, cratered after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulg

  • 1 Potentially Huge Catalyst Is Coming for Upstart -- and It's Not Earnings

    The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $200,000 by 2040

    Used effectively, the stock market can be a money-making machine. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) has established itself as the most popular internet portal for U.S. healthcare workers. Doximity is where doctors go to find jobs, where pharmaceutical companies market their drugs, and where patients meet with their physicians online.

  • Caterpillar alters expectations, cites weaker China demand

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 65% to Buy Right Now

    Block trades at 2.9 times sales, which is noticeably lower than its primary rival, PayPal Holdings, which trades at four times sales. This is despite Block's impressive improvements last year, where 2021 gross profit jumped 62% year over year to $4.4 billion. The Cash App ecosystem was the primary driver of this, boosting gross profit 69% year over year last year.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Investors Love These 15 Dirt-Cheap Stocks Paying Big Dividends

    Cheap dividend paying stocks are the new sugar high for S&P 500 investors: They might hurt you down the road, but they sure feel good now.

  • Carlyle's 41% profit rise in Q1 misses estimates

    Carlyle Group Inc posted a lower-than-expected 41% year-on-year rise in first-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, as market volatility prevented the private equity firm from cashing out on assets as much as some analysts expected. This translated to after-tax distributable earnings per share of 74 cents, which missed the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. Chief Executive Kewsong Lee said in an interview that the market volatility fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns about inflation slowed down dealmaking activity that Carlyle relies on to cash out on assets and generate profits.