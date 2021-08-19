U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,915.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,869.00
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.50
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.43
    -1.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9760
    +0.2160 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,112.97
    +434.03 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.08
    +3.39 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,490.76
    -95.15 (-0.34%)
     

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard and split pea

·1 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3k5nRxt

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 10, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Nomad Nutrition is recalling Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard and split pea which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard or split pea should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nomad Nutrition

"Kathamandu" Curry

56 g

627843793366

Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea

03JN24

15JN24

28JN24

09JL24

Nomad Nutrition

Kathmandu Curry

112 g

8 51385 00101 0

Recalled for undeclared mustard

09JL24

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard or split pea, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c3210.html

