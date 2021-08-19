Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard and split pea
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 10, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Nomad Nutrition is recalling Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard and split pea which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard or split pea should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nomad Nutrition
"Kathamandu" Curry
56 g
627843793366
Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea
03JN24
15JN24
28JN24
09JL24
Nomad Nutrition
Kathmandu Curry
112 g
8 51385 00101 0
Recalled for undeclared mustard
09JL24
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard or split pea, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
