Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/updated-food-recall-warning-allergen-3fish-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-and

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : 3Fish

Product : Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables

Companies: Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 3Fish Sauerkraut Fish

(Szechuan Style) 400 g 8 74718 00529 5 All codes that do not

declare milk on the label 3Fish Tilapia Soup with

Pickled Vegetables 400 g 8 74718 00534 9 All codes that do not

declare milk on the label

Issue

The food recall warning issued on February 17, 2022 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. is recalling 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Story continues

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c8475.html