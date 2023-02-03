Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-0

Summary

Brand(s) : Nutrifresh

Product : Falooda Drinks

Companies: Nutrifresh West Ltd.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 700790 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 703012 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 700813 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 700578 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 700585 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour 290 ml 8 859032 703029 All codes where milk is not declared on the label



Issue

The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-01 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

