Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-0
2023-02-03
Summary
Brand(s): Nutrifresh
Product: Falooda Drinks
Companies: Nutrifresh West Ltd.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 700790
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 703012
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 700813
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 700578
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 700585
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nutrifresh
Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour
290 ml
8 859032 703029
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Issue
The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-01 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c7137.html