U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,273.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.00
    +52.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.40
    +10.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    +1.14 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    +0.98 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,521.80
    +639.49 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.81
    -11.49 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.07
    +7.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Updated Food Recall Warning - Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·3 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3yl6X30

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Curation Foods

Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)

907 g

To be determined

2 0 B 221

Curation Foods

Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)

907 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

Eat Smart

Chili-Lime Crunch
(Croquante chili et lime)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

Eat Smart

Homestyle Ranch (Ranch
comme à la maison)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Hot Honey (Miel épicé)
Chopped Salad Kit

311 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta
Mexicaine) Chopped Salad
Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Salt & Vinegar (Sel et
vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Southwest (Sud-ouest)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale (Chou frisé
doux) Chopped Salad Kit

567 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/27/c9730.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study for its COVID-19 treatment candidate, opaganib. Related: RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants Data showed potent inhibition by opaganib of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations. Today's data adds to the previously reported work that showed opaganib also inhibits Alpha, Beta, and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants. Opag

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Japan Halts 1.6M Doses of Moderna Vaccine Over Contamination Concerns

    Japan’s health ministry said it has suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine over contamination fears, according to reports. Moderna stock slipped 0.4% in recent trading on Thursday, but the biotech said in a statement: “To date, no safety or efficacy issues have been identified.” Several vaccine centers in Japan reported last week that contaminants had been spotted in unopened vials of vaccine, according to Reuters.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

    Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Perreira-Keawekane's situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii as hospitals are overflowing with a record number of patients, vaccinations are stagnating and Hawaiians are experiencing a disproportionate share of the suffering.

  • If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

    Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of you

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Florida woman pictured lying on floor waiting for Covid treatment speaks out about her ordeal

    ‘That was my last chance before someone possibly put me on a ventilator,’ said Covid patient Toma Dean

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • COVID Cases Are Up 152% in South Dakota Following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

    Infections in the state have quintupled over the last two weeks and have spiked by 700% in Meade County, where the annual rally was held

  • At 43, Nicole Scherzinger Just Crushed Her Workout Wearing A Tiny String Bikini

    No activewear needed for her total body sculpting routine.

  • Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

    Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.RE

  • Edesa Biotech Provides Update For COVID-19 Antibody Trial

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) issued an update for the Phase 2/3 study evaluating its monoclonal antibody candidate, EB05, as single-dose therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Edesa reported that more than 525 subjects had been randomized into the study. Approximately 35 of these patients have been assigned to an investigation sub-study evaluating EB05 as rescue therapy for patients with critically severe COVID-19 symptoms. Edesa expects the analysis from third-party statisticians to be

  • Are Pfizer and Comirnaty the same? What to know about COVID vaccine name change

    Short answer: yes.

  • Yes, You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors

    You have questions, disease transmission experts have answers.

  • She had COVID in a Florida hospital. Back home, she found her husband dead — of COVID

    Lisa Steadman spent more than a week inside Winter Haven Hospital battling COVID-19.