Updated Food Recall Warning - Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3l7lF99
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 26, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Eat Smart
Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit
340 g
7 09351 30169 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B A 237
Eat Smart
Avocado Cheddar Ranch (Ranch avocat et cheddar) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30242 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1B A 237
Eat Smart
Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30339 5
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Eat Smart
Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30346 3
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237 or
2 1A B 237
Eat Smart
Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit
311 g
7 09351 30354 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Eat Smart
Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30335 7
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B B 237
Eat Smart
Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30356 2
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Eat Smart
Spicy Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux et épicé) Chopped Salad Kit
311 g
7 09351 30352 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237
Eat Smart
Strawberry Harvest (Récolte de fraises) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30141 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
340 g
7 09351 89145 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237,
2 1A B 237, or
2 1B B 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
567 g
7 09351 30204 6
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
680 g
7 09351 30279 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Eat Smart
Thai Style Chili Mango (Chili et mangue à la thaïe) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30337 1
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7187.html