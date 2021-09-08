U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,096.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,677.00
    +2.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +0.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2900
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,705.39
    -5,938.21 (-11.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.62
    -164.34 (-12.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,029.27
    +113.13 (+0.38%)
     

Updated Food Recall Warning - Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·4 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3l7lF99

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 26, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Eat Smart

Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit

340 g

7 09351 30169 8

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B A 237

Eat Smart

Avocado Cheddar Ranch (Ranch avocat et cheddar) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30242 8

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1B A 237

Eat Smart

Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30339 5

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237

Eat Smart

Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30346 3

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 or

2 1A B 237

Eat Smart

Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit

311 g

7 09351 30354 8

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237

Eat Smart

Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30335 7

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B B 237

Eat Smart

Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30356 2

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237

Eat Smart

Spicy Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux et épicé) Chopped Salad Kit

311 g

7 09351 30352 4

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237

Eat Smart

Strawberry Harvest (Récolte de fraises) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30141 4

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit

340 g

7 09351 89145 8

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237,

2 1A B 237, or

2 1B B 237

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit

567 g

7 09351 30204 6

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit

680 g

7 09351 30279 4

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237

Eat Smart

Thai Style Chili Mango (Chili et mangue à la thaïe) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

7 09351 30337 1

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7187.html

Recommended Stories