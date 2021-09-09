U.S. markets closed

Updated Food Recall Warning - European Butcher brand Bacon "Chuncks" and Smoked Side Bacon Slices recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3yQ42PW

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 6, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

European Butcher is recalling European Butcher brand Bacon "Chuncks" and Smoked Side Bacon Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

European Butcher

Bacon "Chuncks"

Variable (approx. 200 g)

Variable

Batch #30210
All Best Before dates

European Butcher

Smoked Side Bacon Slices

Variable

Variable

Batch #30210
All Best Before dates

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c4720.html

