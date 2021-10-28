Updated Food Recall Warning - Goodfood brand Onions recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1635378251955/1635378252408

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 22, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Goodfood Market Corp is recalling Goodfood brand Onions, Product of Mexico, from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through the Internet in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Goodfood Medium Yellow

Onions 908 g (2 lb) 9000799 3680626 Product of Mexico Goodfood Medium Yellow

Onions 908 g (2 lb) 9000799 3682656 Product is labelled as Product of USA, although the onions are Product of Mexico

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

Story continues

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c2955.html