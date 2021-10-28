U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.00
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,782.85
    +2,157.09 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Updated Food Recall Warning - Goodfood brand Onions recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1635378251955/1635378252408

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 22, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Goodfood Market Corp is recalling Goodfood brand Onions, Product of Mexico, from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through the Internet in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

Goodfood

Medium Yellow
Onions

908 g (2 lb)

9000799

3680626

Product of Mexico

Goodfood

Medium Yellow
Onions

908 g (2 lb)

9000799

3682656

Product is labelled as Product of USA, although the onions are Product of Mexico

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c2955.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meal kits and Green Giant brand onions among the latest salmonella outbreak recalls

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • Merck Rises on Outlook for Billions in Covid Antiviral Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s closely watched Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir could bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022, according to the drugmaker. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe figure includes up to $1 billion in revenue this year if th

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • NovoCure (NVCR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's third-quarter 2021 performance. Other members of the executive leadership team are also on the call and available for Q&A. The slides presented today can be view on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for the third-quarter 2021 financial results located in the Event section of our Investor Relations page.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

    Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pand

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • Drinking This Before You Exercise May Cause Blood Clots, Experts Warn

    Staying hydrated while working out is essential not only for your overall health, but also for your exercise endurance. After all, it's key to balancing your electrolytes, helping your joints and muscles function optimally, keeping your energy up, and of course, quenching your thirst as you sweat. But experts say there's one type of beverage that may be putting you in harm's way when you work out, and it's used by many athletes to keep their energy up. Studies say that drinking this one thing ma

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • Cortexyme Says There's A Caveat In Its Missed Alzheimer's Test — But Shares Crash

    Cortexyme executives lauded the study that helped narrow the patient pool for its Alzheimer's drug, but CRTX stock hit a record low on Wednesday.

  • UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

    The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population. The researchers underlined that did not weaken the argument for vaccination as the best way of reducing serious illness from COVID-19 and said booster shots were required.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Drops Research On Otilimab In COVID-19

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in its Q3 earnings release, revealed that it is stopping the development of otilimab in COVID-19 in patients who are at least 70 years old. The Company decided because their already-approved monoclonal antibody Xevudy “plays an important role as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult and pediatric patients,” according to a company statement. In February, GSK revealed that a single dose of otilimab failed to improve the likelihood of being al

  • U.S. Buys 50 Million Child-Sized Pfizer Doses

    The move suggests that the White House is confident that the CDC won't limit the rollout of the pediatric vaccine to children at high risk of serious illness.

  • Why Cortexyme Shares Are Falling

    Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares are trading lower after the company's Phase 2/3 GAIN trial did not meet its co-primary endpoints. Cortexyme says they will present the additional top-line results from the GAIN Trial at the upcoming 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD 2021) conference on Thursday, November 11 at 11:35 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. Cortexyme's CTAD 2021 presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.cortexyme.com. See Also: Wh

  • Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

    A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus. Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and looked promising in smaller studies. “If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, adding that many poor nations have the drug readily available.

  • Why an Alzheimer's-focused biotech hoping to 'change the world' shed 70% of its value

    A clinical trial showed that patients with the greatest reduction in a specific bacterium saw the greatest cognitive benefit from the South San Francisco company's drug, but the trail failed to meet its primary targets.

  • Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 vaccine in UK

    The submission brings the business “significantly closer to delivering millions of doses” of its vaccine, Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.

  • Florida surgeon general shares why he refused lawmaker with cancer's request he wear a mask

    Florida surgeon general shares why he refused lawmaker with cancer's request he wear a mask