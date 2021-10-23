U.S. markets closed

Updated Food Recall Warning - Gwillimdale Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/3nCpWmn

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Gwillimdale Farms is recalling Gwillimdale Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

Gwillimdale Farms

Onions

2 lbs (907 g)

6 28250 41454 7

07/09/21

07/13/21

07/14/21

07/15/21

07/16/21

07/19/21

07/20/21

Product of Mexico

Gwillimdale Farms

Onions

3 lbs (1.36 kg)

6 28250 41455 4

07/16/21

07/19/21

Product of Mexico

Gwillimdale Farms

Onions

5 lbs (2.27 kg)

6 28250 41456 1

07/13/21

07/15/21

07/16/21

07/19/21

Product of Mexico

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c4000.html

