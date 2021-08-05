Updated Food Recall Warning - Repackaged Cahill's brand Original Irish Porter Cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3Cs4C9I

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 3, 2021 has been updated to include additional information on how the affected product may have been sold. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling repackaged Cahill's brand Original Irish Porter Cheese from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled products.

Cahill's brand Original Irish Porter Cheese, 2.27 kg, UPC 00034463010160, Code 22-JA-13 21125, may have been sold by various retailers either clerk-served or in smaller packages with or without a label that may not bear the same brand or product name.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

Story continues

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c6187.html