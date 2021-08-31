U.S. markets closed

Updated Food Recall Warning - Veggie Foodle brand Whole Vegetable Noodles recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photo is available at https://bit.ly/3DuBjDL

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 20, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling Veggie Foodle brand Whole Vegetable Noodles from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Veggie Foodle

Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles

340 g

8 09145 70000 0

21AU28

Best Before

228083

Veggie Foodle

Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles

340 g

8 09145 70016 1

21AU26

Best Before

228055

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c4085.html

