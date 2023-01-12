U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.75
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,193.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.25
    +28.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.90
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    +1.45 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    +18.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.66 (+2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    -0.0720 (-2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    -0.59 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2120
    -2.2130 (-1.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,204.74
    +816.49 (+4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.67
    +17.95 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,780.98
    +56.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

We updated our Netflix org chart — including new top advertising, gaming, and marketing leadership — after a year of layoffs and restructuring

Ashley Rodriguez
·2 min read
Netflix execs Marian Lee and Peter Friedlander attend the &quot;Emily In Paris&quot; Season 3 World Premiere in Paris, France.
Netflix CMO Marian Lee and head of UCAN scripted series Peter Friedlander attend the world premiere of "Emily In Paris" season three.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

  • 2022 was a transformational year for Netflix that marked the streamer's foray into advertising.

  • It also brought layoffs, top exec exits, and structural changes to the company.

  • We updated our interactive chart of Netflix's power structure and key leaders.

Netflix may be remembered in 2022 for streaming hits like "Wednesday" and Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," but internally the company also underwent a dramatic reorganization in the past year.

Top execs including former marketing chief Bozoma Saint John left the company, and a new guard emerged as Netflix expanded into businesses including advertising and hired execs with experience from Snap and Hulu to lead the charge.

As subscriber growth slowed, Netflix also laid off hundreds of staffers in a string of layoffs that impacted its animation studio, social-media teams, contractors, and other parts of the company.

The streamer also shuffled around some key execs, restructuring its studio film team and centralizing TV and film for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa under content VP Larry Tanz.

As the power dynamics shift at Netflix, we've updated our organizational chart of the top executives at the streaming company and who they report to.

We've mapped out where its rising stars sit within the power structure, including operating and product chief Greg Peters, who oversees key bets including advertising and gaming; president of worldwide advertising Jeremi Gorman, who joined from Snap and has been building out the ad team; and Marian Lee, who was elevated to chief marketing officer in March.

We've also removed from the chart leaders who exited the company recently, including long-time product VP Todd Yellin, who left to return to filmmaking; senior film exec Tendo Nagenda, who departed as part of the film team restructuring; and Mark White, the former VP of engineering and member of the high-level Lstaff, whose LinkedIn profile now says he's "retired (ish)."

Read more about Netflix's recent leadership changes and explore the interactive org chart

Read the original article on Business Insider

